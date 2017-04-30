7 teams that will have the most rookie starters from the 2017 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is all about trying to find players who can help your team as soon as possible. Sure, there are developmental picks, particularly at quarterback, but finding guys who can contribute right away often leads to successful classes.

Teams often aim to have at least two rookie starters each year – if not starters, key contributors – but these seven franchises may have landed much more than that. They had great hauls in the draft and will likely have as many as four rookie starters this season.