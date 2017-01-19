NFL Draft 2017: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks

This is not a great quarterback class.

It lost one of its top prospects, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, and added more than a few that could have used another year of maturation in college.

But it's the most important position in football, and that, combined with the lack of a clear pecking order makes this exercise fun. For the first time in a long time (the Jets are excluded from this), something crazy might happen in April.

These first-edition rankings come from film study of the last two years of each of these prospects.

With scouting events like the Senior Bowl about to get underway and the combine a little more than a month away, this is a starting point — interviews with teams and performances at pro days and those aforementioned events could shift this Top 10 significantly between now and April.

But for now, here are my Top 10 rated quarterbacks:



Just missed: Chad Kelly, Ole Miss; Sefo Luifau, Colorado; Trevor Knight, Texas A&M; Cooper Rush, Central Michigan; David Terrell, Western Michigan; Alek Torgersen, Penn.