NFL Draft 2017: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks
This is not a great quarterback class.
It lost one of its top prospects, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, and added more than a few that could have used another year of maturation in college.
But it's the most important position in football, and that, combined with the lack of a clear pecking order makes this exercise fun. For the first time in a long time (the Jets are excluded from this), something crazy might happen in April.
These first-edition rankings come from film study of the last two years of each of these prospects.
With scouting events like the Senior Bowl about to get underway and the combine a little more than a month away, this is a starting point — interviews with teams and performances at pro days and those aforementioned events could shift this Top 10 significantly between now and April.
But for now, here are my Top 10 rated quarterbacks:
Just missed: Chad Kelly, Ole Miss; Sefo Luifau, Colorado; Trevor Knight, Texas A&M; Cooper Rush, Central Michigan; David Terrell, Western Michigan; Alek Torgersen, Penn.
Brady Gustafson - Montana
The quarterback dubbed "the next Carson Wentz" in the preseason is not Carson Wentz, but he should still find himself drafted this April.
He has the size (6-foot-7), the arm strength, and has shown some nice touch and mobility for a big man as well.
His level of competition wasn't the best, but it wasn't bottom-of-the-barrel either. His offense wasn't pro-style, but there were some transferable elements in there.
You can certainly see the potential.
But still, there are going to be plenty of questions about Gustafson. By far the biggest concern with his game this spring will be his penchant for gunslinging. That can be a good thing — you want a quarterback who can take shots — but it doesn't come off as a good trait on tape.
It's hard to say if that overly aggressive mentality is behind him, but if he has a clean, professional spring, he could really rocket up draft boards.
C.J. Beathard - Iowa
There's not much sexy about Beathard's game, but he has good footwork, good accuracy, and a clear understanding of a close-to-pro-style offense.
He's not going to be a superstar, but he certainly fills the bill of a solid backup quarterback in the league. Just don't ask him to throw many deep balls.Kim Klement Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Mahomes - Texas Tech
The dude racked up 5,000-plus yards in 2016, but there are still massive questions about if his game will translate from Texas Tech's Air Raid offense to the NFL.
But there's a reason he is on this list while Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight isn't — Mahomes has displayed the intellect and more importantly (when comparing him to Knight) the arm talent to possibly make the transition.
Seriously, it's a massive arm. Probably the best in this class, which features at least one other elite-level arm.
He's a project — the footwork needs to be broken down and rebuilt from scratch — but he's a gamer and is a strong threat on the run too.
Frankly, it was a little surprising that Mahomes came out early — it's difficult to see him being taken on Day 1 or 2 of the draft — but some team might love the upside (the ceiling is incredible) and overlook that the floor is seriously low and go in on him early.
It only takes one, after all.Michael C. Johnson Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Davis Webb - Cal
Webb faces many of the same problems as Mahomes, with whom he battled for the starting job at Texas Tech before transferring, but the Cal QB comes in with better footwork, slightly more accuracy, and a better, more prototypical package, which will ease the concerns of some GMs.
Webb at times looks like the best quarterback in this class. He throws a really nice ball and he has the ability to make every throw you can imagine. That's a rare trait.
But he is an Air Raid quarterback, and after the poor season of Jared Goff, his predecessor at Cal, you can imagine that teams aren't so keen to go back to literally the same well. Also, Webb was poor against the best competition he faced this year. Much of that has to be attributed to the team around him, but he didn't do himself any favors in the Washington game, where he threw three interceptions and completed less than 50 percent of his passes.
Webb is a third-day guy with the chance to move up into the second day if he kills it this spring. Perhaps someone will fall in love with the projectables, but it still feels like there's too much risk surrounding No. 7.Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jarod Evans - Virginia Tech
I'm much, much higher on Evans than others, and it's because I see a lot of Dak Prescott in him (and it's not just the frame and number).
To be fair, Prescott was a better prospect coming out of Mississippi State, but he also had more experience when he entered the draft.
Evans is not a Day One starter by choice or need — he's not a Day Two pick in the draft either — but he has a great build and has flashed accuracy and a pretty exciting deep ball.
He's not going to fit every offense, but a team that runs a West Coast-style system could absolutely stash a quarterback like Evans and thrive in the future.
Mark Konezny Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Peterman - Pitt
Peterman wasn't asked to be "the man" at Pitt, but when you watch his game tape, it's hard to say that he wasn't.
I love his footwork. I love his accuracy. I love his tenacity.
He doesn't have the best arm in the world. He rolled out on a lot of bootlegs. He doesn't have a totally ideal frame.
To all that, I say put on the Clemson tape.
This guy is the top sleeper at the position and could prove to be a Day Two steal.Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Kaaya - Miami
A disclaimer: I've been the leader of the Brad Kaaya bandwagon since his days as a prep quarterback in California.
When I covered the Miami Hurricanes, I championed Kaaya — then a three-star quarterback — as "the real deal" before he ever took a snap at The U. Upon arriving at Miami and winning the starting job as a true freshman, I quickly proclaimed that Kaaya would be a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
He still could be, but it's going to take a team truly going overboard (as much as I did, once upon a time) for that to happen.
I'm still a big fan of Kaaya as a prospect, but he could have used another year at Miami.
He has the arm. He has the accuracy. He still has that footwork that I love. He doesn't have the polish or consistency yet — his junior year was an exercise in treading water.
Someone is going to see the talent and overlook that later part. But right now he squares up as a second or third-round pick.
Jonathan Dyer Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Deshaun Watson - Clemson
Perhaps personal expectations were set too high.
Perhaps beating one of the truly great defenses in college football history to win the National Championship overwrites all of that.
Watson is a polarizing prospect — he's clearly a leader of men with an NFL caliber football IQ, a good arm that can make all the throws, a strong athletic ability, and a ton of gumption.
What more could you want?
Consistent accuracy and decision making, for one.
Watson was the No. 1 pick going into this season, but he showed cracks in Clemson's 2016 regular season. His passes weren't as crisp, he was more easily baited into mistakes. He wasn't as dynamic and dangerous as he was in 2015.
Watson is without a doubt a first-round talent. He could go in the Top 3 or at the bottom of the round (likely to a team that would trade up to get him). There is a massive gap between him and Peterman and Kaaya (a much, much larger than the gap between Watson and No. 1) but I have him at No. 3 because I saw too many unnecessary mistakes this year and he doesn't project out like No. 2.John David Mercer John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
DeShone Kizer - Notre Dame
Another player that could have really used another year in school, Kizer is going to be selected high because of his incredible physical skill set and what could be a seamless transition to an NFL offense.
The speed of NFL play is another matter.
But let's focus on the arm talent — it's generational. This kid has a howitzer and while the throwing motion can be a little long at times, there isn't a conceivable throw that he can't make look easy — he has good touch on top of his laser beams and his footwork is really strong.
Another year in college and it's hard to see how he wouldn't be considered the No. 1 overall pick. But in a class that's frankly not all that strong, he's still in contention to be the first quarterback selected in April — teams are going to fall in love with all that talent.
Hopefully, they're patient too.Logan Bowles Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports
Mitch Trubisky - North Carolina
Trubisky made the most of his one year as a starter in Chapel Hill.
Man, did he make the most of it.
Trubisky is the No. 1 quarterback on my board because he merges the best qualities of No. 3, Watson, and No. 2, Kizer.
He's a gamer. He's mobile and yet he maintains strong mechanics on the run. If you watched the Sun Bowl, you know you want him on your team in crunch time, much like Watson.
But he also has a cannon. Really, it's a great arm. And he's accurate, too.
His lack of experience is a concern, but he put a ton of great plays on tape and only had one down game (a contest that was played in Hurricane Matthew).
Trubisky can be the total package from day one.
He's not a surefire No. 1 overall pick like some quarterbacks in recent classes, but he's my QB1 as we head into the scouting games.Jasen Vinlove Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports