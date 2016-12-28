Ranking the 9 worst picks of the 2016 NFL Draft

The worst picks of the 2016 draft

The 2016 season is nearly in the books with just one game remaining on the schedule. We’ve seen a handful of rookies have huge impacts – Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Carson Wentz, Joey Bosa – while others have struggled. And although it’s difficult to grade a player or a class after just 16 weeks, it’s never too soon to look at which picks were mistakes.

Here are the nine worst selections of the 2016 draft, led by a couple of college superstars who have failed to secure their footing in the NFL.

Getty Images

Hannah Foslien