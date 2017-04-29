The 15 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who weren’t first-round draft picks

If your team needs a quarterback but didn't select one on the opening day of the NFL Draft, don't despair. Days 2 and 3 can contain not just capable QBs, but championship-winners. In fact, 24 of the 51 Super Bowls have been won by quarterbacks not drafted in the first round.
So Browns fans, if you're not sure how to feel about second-round pick DeShone Kizer, take a look at the list and just remember: Teams taking QBs on the second and third days of the draft could score the next Tom Brady or Joe Montana.
Russell Wilson
Drafted: 2012, 3rd round, No. 75 overall by Seattle Seahawks
Wilson was a controversial pick as he was considered short at 5-foot-11 and the Seahawks had signed free-agent QB Matt Flynn to a three-year contract. But Wilson not only won the starting job, he also won the Super Bowl in his second season, routing a Peyton Manning-led Broncos team that had the best offense in the NFL.
As the shortest Super Bowl-winning QB, Wilson also proved you don't have to draft a tall player at the position.
Drew Brees
Drafted: 2001, 2nd round, No. 32 overall by San Diego Chargers
Brees was the first player drafted in the second round, slipping in part due to concerns that he, too, was too short at 6-foot. But he was the right guy for the Chargers, who traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Falcons so they could select Michael Vick, then took LaDainian Tomlinson at No. 5 and Brees at No. 32. That was a winning combo, but a shoulder injury sustained by Brees cut it short. Brees ended up going to New Orleans, where he's thrown for 4,000 or more yards each of the past 11 seasons and scored the Saints' first Super Bowl victory by beating Peyton Manning in 2010.
Brad Johnson
Drafted: 1992, 9th round, No. 227 overall by Minnesota Vikings
Johnson was 33 but had just one full season as a starter under his belt when he signed with Tampa in 2001. However, he'd taken both the Vikings and Redskins to the playoffs and did the same for the Bucs after setting several team records. He threw four picks in losing his playoff debut but bounced back with a Pro Bowl season in 2002 and quarterbacked the Bucs to their first Super Bowl victory, 48-21 over the Raiders.
Kurt Warner
Drafted: Undrafted
Warner, the only undrafted QB to win the Super Bowl, is arguably the greatest Cinderella story in NFL history. He went from stocking shelves at a grocery store to climbing the ladder of pro football, first in the Arena League and then Europe before finally making an NFL roster.
When he got a shot to start, he led the Rams to a stunning season and championship, earning MVP honors for both the 1999 regular season and the Super Bowl. He won another NFL MVP in 2001 and took "The Greatest Show on Turf" to another Super Bowl, then took the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl at the end of his career.
He retired with several records and among the all-time leading passers and was voted to the Hall of Fame this year.
Brett Favre
Drafted: 1991, 2nd round, No. 33 overall by Atlanta Falcons
The rookie Favre was too gunslinger for Falcons coach Jerry Glanville's taste, and Atlanta traded him to Green Bay, where Favre started a record 297 consecutive games, won three MVPs and led the Packers to the Super Bowl twice, winning it in 1997 against the Patriots.
Steve Young
Drafted: 1984 supplemental draft, 1st round, No. 1 overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Young technically was a first-round pick, but in the supplemental draft after he signed a record 10-year, $40 million contract to play in the USFL. He lasted just two years in it as the league folded, then two years in Tampa before being traded to the 49ers. Young was on two championship teams as Joe Montana's backup, then won a title of his own with Jerry Rice. Young set a record with six TD passes in a 49-26 win over the Chargers, capping an MVP season with a Super Bowl MVP — just the sixth player to do it.
Mark Rypien
Drafted: 1986, 6th round, No. 146 overall by Washington Redskins
Injured for his first two seasons, Rypien watched as Washington won a Super Bowl in 1988 behind veteran (and first-rounder) Doug Williams. When Rypien got a chance he made the most of it, earning Pro Bowl honors in his first full season as starter, then leading the Redskins to a 14-2 season in 1991 and winning Super Bowl MVP in a victory over the Bills.
Jeff Hostetler
Drafted: 1984, 3rd round, No. 59 overall by New York Giants
Hostetler also had to wait his turn and watch a veteran (Phil Simms) lead the team to a title (in 1987). Hostetler sat for five seasons and was thinking of retiring when Simms went down with an injury late in 1990. Hostetler led the Giants to four straight wins to reach the Super Bowl, where they beat the Bills.
Joe Montana
Drafted: 1979, 3rd round, No. 72 overall by San Francisco 49ers
The quarterback gold standard before Brady. Not much needs to be said of Montana -- a four-time champion with three Super Bowl MVPs -- except he won a national championship at Notre Dame and still was just the fourth quarterback taken in 1979. He began writing his legend in 1981, which would include "The Catch" in the NFC Championship Game and his first Super Bowl victory and MVP.
Drafted: 1971, 4th round, No. 79 overall by Miami Dolphins
Theismann was another undervalued star QB from Notre Dame, drafted by a Dolphins team that was on its way to consecutive championships. But Theismann rejected Miami's offer and played three seasons in the CFL. The Redskins traded a first-round picks for his rights, but Theismann began as their punt returner before becoming their starting QB in 1978. Four years later he led the Skins to a Super Bowl win over the Dolphins, then won the MVP the following season while going back to the Big Game.
Roger Staubach
Drafted: 1964, 10th round, No. 129 overall by Dallas Cowboys
Ever heard of a Heisman winner being drafted in the 10th round? Ever heard of the 10th round?
Staubach was selected while still in the Navy and didn't become a starter until midway through his first full season, but ran off 10 straight wins including the Cowboys' first Super Bowl title. He was MVP of the 24-3 victory over the Dolphins. Staubach led Dallas back to the Super Bowl three more times, beating the Broncos in 1978 and losing two close ones to Terry Bradshaw and the Steelers.
Ken Stabler
Drafted: 1968, 2nd round, No. 52 overall by Oakland Raiders
Stabler was selected by the reigning AFL champions but didn't become an NFL starter until 1973. He won the MVP the following year and the Raiders' first Super Bowl victory in 1977, a 32-14 win over the Vikings.
Johnny Unitas
Drafted: 1955, 9th round, No. 102 overall by Pittsburgh Steelers
Unitas struggled through injuries at the end of his college career and was released by the Steelers before his rookie season. Unitas was working construction jobs in Pittsburgh when he signed with the Baltimore Colts, and in his first full season as starter, Unitas led the NFL in in passing yards (2,550) and touchdown passes (24) to earn MVP honors. He won three NFL championships and three more MVPs before playing in Super Bowl III, which he lost to Joe Namath and the Jets. But he bounced back to lead the Colts to Super Bowl V, which they won with an assist from backup Earl Morrall after Unitas was knocked out of the game.
Bart Starr
Drafted: 1956, 17th round, No. 200 overall by Green Bay Packers
Starr hardly played his last two years at Alabama after suffering an injury, but the Packers drafted Starr on the advice of a friend. New coach Vince Lombardi made Starr the starting QB in 1959. Starr led the Pack to the NFL championship game three straight years, winning in '61 and '62, then won three straight from '65-67. He led the Packers past the Chiefs in Super Bowl I, winning MVP, then did the same against the Raiders the following year.