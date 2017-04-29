The 15 Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who weren’t first-round draft picks

If your team needs a quarterback but didn't select one on the opening day of the NFL Draft, don't despair. Days 2 and 3 can contain not just capable QBs, but championship-winners. In fact, 24 of the 51 Super Bowls have been won by quarterbacks not drafted in the first round.

So Browns fans, if you're not sure how to feel about second-round pick DeShone Kizer, take a look at the list and just remember: Teams taking QBs on the second and third days of the draft could score the next Tom Brady or Joe Montana.