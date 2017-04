The NFL’s top 50 currently employed quarterbacks, ranked

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and it’s a big reason teams have made finding one their No. 1 priority. Having a perennial Pro Bowler under center is a huge advantage for a team like the Patriots or Packers, while others like the Texans and Browns still struggle to find one.

With the draft still to come, and a number of players still on the free-agent market, depth charts can change. However, before we get to that point, let’s take a look at the best quarterbacks currently on NFL rosters.