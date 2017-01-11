Ranking the best candidates to win NFL MVP and every other 2016 award
Top candidates for every award
The NFL postseason just started, but we already have a good idea of who will contend for every 2016 award. After all, they’re based on the regular season and not the playoffs. Just about every honor will have a handful of worthy candidates, making for tough selections.
We won’t find out who wins the seven major awards until just before the Super Bowl, but we took the liberty of ranking the top three candidates for every 2016 NFL award.
MVP: 1. Matt Ryan, Falcons
Ryan has to be the favorite to win NFL MVP. Not just because he was the best player on his team, but because he put together one of the greatest seasons ever by a quarterback. Only one other player in league history has had at least 35 touchdowns, fewer than 8 interceptions and a passer rating above 115, and that was Aaron Rodgers in 2011. Not surprisingly, Rodgers was named MVP that year.Getty Images Getty Images
2. Tom Brady, Patriots
Tom Brady had his season shortened by four games due to his Deflategate suspension, but that didn’t stop him from having a historic year. He had 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 12 games, going 11-1. He certainly warrants consideration despite his shortened season.Marc Serota Getty Images
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
If a non-quarterback is going to win it, Ezekiel Elliott is the guy. He led the league in rushing by more than 300 yards and helped carry the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. Without him, there’s no telling where Dallas would have finished.WP
Offensive Player of the Year: 1. David Johnson, Cardinals
It may seem contradictory to not have one of the three MVP candidates as the top contender for Offensive Player of the Year, but that’s what happens when you have a historically great season on a terrible team. David Johnson is one of 11 players with 2,100 yards and 20 touchdowns in a single season, a feat that hadn’t been done since 2006. He carried a Cardinals offense that massively underachieved.
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Elliott was terrific in 2016, but he just didn’t have the versatility that Johnson showed, despite being more valuable. He absolutely deserves votes for this award, though.Getty Images Getty Images
3. Matt Ryan, Falcons
The likely MVP has to be up for Offensive Player of the Year, even though this award is typically seen as a consolation prize for MVP runner-ups. He was unstoppable this season.
Defensive Player of the Year: 1. Von Miller, Broncos
Miller was an absolute force this season. He had 13.5 sacks, which wasn’t the astronomical number we all were expecting, but he was great against the run. He racked up 78 total tackles, which were a career high for him. Miller is a game-changing player for the Broncos.
2. Landon Collins, Giants
Because he plays safety, Collins probably won’t receive much attention for this award. He undoubtedly deserves consideration, though. He’s the first player in NFL history with 100 solo tackles, two sacks, five interceptions and 12 passes defensed in a season, which tells you everything you need to know.
3. Eric Berry, Chiefs
From Comeback Player of the Year to Defensive Player of the Year? It’s possible, and no one would be mad about it. Berry took his game to another level this season with 77 tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and one forced fumble. And that doesn’t include his pick-two for a win against the Falcons.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: 1. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Take your pick: Elliott or Dak Prescott? They’re both deserving and will finish first and second in some order, but Elliott gets the nod for sheer production. He had better overall production and was the better rookie.Getty Images Getty Images
2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Prescott couldn’t have exceeded expectations more than he did. With 23 touchdown passes (29 total) and just four interceptions, he protected the football while still moving the Cowboys up and down the field. If not for his buddy Zeke, this award would be his by a wide margin, and he still might win it.Getty Images Getty Images
3. Michael Thomas, Saints
The rookie that few people are talking about is Thomas. He quietly caught 92 passes for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns, which would be terrific numbers for a five-year veteran. He has a very bright future and should be making plenty of trips to the Pro Bowl.Derick E. Hingle USA TODAY Sports
Defensive Rookie of the Year: 1. Joey Bosa, Chargers
Oh, what could have been for Bosa. He held out for the first four games of the season and still wound up with 10.5 sacks and 41 tackles. He quickly became a player teams had to game plan against, constantly finding himself in opposing backfields. He lived up to the hype, and then some.
2. Jalen Ramsey, Jaguars
Ramsey really came on late in the year, picking off two passes in his last three games — one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble while allowing a passer rating of just 37.8 when targeted. It’ll be close between him and Bosa for this award.AP
3. Keanu Neal, Falcons
Neal missed two games this season but was a playmaker upon his return. He racked up 106 tackles and a whopping five forced fumbles, tied for second most in the league. He’s a Kam Chancellor-type player.Jonathan Bachman Getty Images
Coach of the Year: 1. Jason Garrett, Cowboys
No Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, Morris Claiborne, Tyron Smith or Orlando Scandrick for all or part of the season? Garrett didn’t let is faze him, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record despite a laundry list of injuries. No coach is more deserving of this award.
2. Bill Belichick, Patriots
Belichick realistically could win this award every year, but he’s especially deserving this year. Without Tom Brady for four games and Rob Gronkowski for several weeks, Belichick’s Patriots still won 14 games and look as unbeatable as ever.
3. Jack Del Rio, Raiders
If you look just at the Raiders’ regular season, Del Rio deserves a ton of credit for turning the franchise around. The Raiders won 12 games and likely would still be in the hunt if not for Derek Carr’s injury.
Comeback Player of the Year: 1. Jordy Nelson, Packers
Nelson missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL, but he looked every bit like himself this season in his return to the field. He led the Packers with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns, regaining his role as the team’s top receiver. Playing at a high level after missing an entire season isn’t easy, but Nelson exceeded expectations.
2. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Gordon found the end zone as many times as you did in 2015. This season, in 13 games, he scored 12 touchdowns before suffering an unfortunate injury late in the year. He missed out on the 1,000-yard mark by just 3 yards, but that shouldn’t take away from his breakout campaign.USA TODAY Sports Jason Getz
3. DeMarco Murray, Titans
Murray was deemed a “bust” and a waste of money for the Eagles last season. It wasn’t his fault the Eagles didn’t realize his skill set didn’t fit their scheme. He returned to form this season, rushing for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 377 yards receiving and three more touchdowns. He looks like a steal for the Titans.