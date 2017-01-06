Ezekiel Elliott leads 2016 NFL All-Pro team’s 17 first-time selections

Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.

One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.

It's the first time since 1981 that so many first-year players made the team. Back then, it was future Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Ronnie Lott, and 1980 Heisman-winning running back George Rogers.

With only seven repeaters from last season's squad, the All-Pro Team has a decidedly new flavor not only in alignment, but makeup. Not surprisingly, the Cowboys have the most players selected with five: Elliott, the league's leading rusher; linebacker Sean Lee; and offensive linemen Tyron Smith (left tackle), Travis Frederick (center) and Zack Martin (right guard).

Here are the 27 players selected to the 2016 NFL All-Pro team.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Getty Images Getty Images

Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Getty Images Getty Images

Flex: David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

AP

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Right tackle: Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans

Frederick Breedon Getty Images

Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Getty Images Getty Images

Center: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Emmons

Left guard: Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders

Getty Images Thearon W. Henderson

Left tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Brad Mills

Edge rusher: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

Edge rusher: Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Interior defensive lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Interior defensive lineman: Damon Harrison, New York Giants

Getty Images Getty Images

Linebacker: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

Linebacker: Von Miller, Denver Broncos

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Getty Images Elsa

Cornerback: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos

Logan Bowles Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Cary Edmondson

Defensive back: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports Chris Humphreys

Safety: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs

Safety: Landon Collins, New York Giants

Place kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports Andrew Weber

Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

AP Andy Clayton-King

Punt returner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Getty Images

Special teams: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Greg M. Cooper

Next Gallery
33

Every NFL team's logo as a bad tattoo
Start Gallery »