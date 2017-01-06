Ezekiel Elliott leads 2016 NFL All-Pro team’s 17 first-time selections
Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.
One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.
For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.
It's the first time since 1981 that so many first-year players made the team. Back then, it was future Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Ronnie Lott, and 1980 Heisman-winning running back George Rogers.
With only seven repeaters from last season's squad, the All-Pro Team has a decidedly new flavor not only in alignment, but makeup. Not surprisingly, the Cowboys have the most players selected with five: Elliott, the league's leading rusher; linebacker Sean Lee; and offensive linemen Tyron Smith (left tackle), Travis Frederick (center) and Zack Martin (right guard).
Here are the 27 players selected to the 2016 NFL All-Pro team.
Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Tight end: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Right tackle: Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans
Right guard: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Center: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
Left guard: Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
Left tackle: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Edge rusher: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
Edge rusher: Vic Beasley Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Interior defensive lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Interior defensive lineman: Damon Harrison, New York Giants
Linebacker: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys
Linebacker: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback: Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos
Cornerback: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
Defensive back: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
Safety: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
Safety: Landon Collins, New York Giants
Place kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Kick returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
Punt returner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Special teams: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
