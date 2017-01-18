The 13 greatest conference championship games in NFL history

The Drive. The first of the two Denver-Cleveland AFC championship games is more revered - a 98-yard touchdown drive by a future Hall of Famer to force overtime with 37 seconds left will do that - but in terms of game quality The Fumble was the rare sequel that outdid the original. (The Empire Strikes Back, Toy Story 2, The Dark Knight make that list. The Godfather II is not - don't buy the hype.) The first game was a sloppy effort. Before The Drive, Elway was downright mediocre, a fact that's always made that piece of NFL history a little less impressive. (Throw for more than 175 yards and don't have a pick and maybe you don't need that drive, John.) The '87 rematch, conversely, was a shootout in which Denver quickly shot down hopes of revenge by getting out to a 21-3 halftime lead. But the Browns stormed back with four touchdowns in just over 15 minutes to tie the game at 31. Elway led another drive (this time 75 yards) to take the lead and Bernie Kosar almost matched him with a 75-yard TD drive of his own, but on the final play Earnest Byner took a handoff from the eight, got past the defense and looked like he was about to score the game-tying touchdown, until the ball was somehow stripped from behind to force the titular turnover. The Drive was a new pain for he Browns. The Fumble became the embodiment for an entire fanbase. Cleveland has only won two playoff games since.