Bill Belichick’s 7 best reclamation projects on the Patriots’ Super Bowl roster, ranked

Redemption stories

The New England Patriots have stars on their roster: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski. There aren’t nearly as many as on teams such as the Cowboys, Giants and Steelers, but the Patriots do have big-name players. What they certainly have more of than any other team are reclamation projects.

That’s because coach Bill Belichick is a master of turning former busts into key players on Super Bowl teams.

He’s been able to do this throughout his lengthy tenure with the Patriots, and it’s continued in recent years. Many of his best redemption stories are currently on New England’s Super Bowl roster and will play big roles in Houston next Sunday. To show just how many players Belichick has turned from bust-to-boom, we ranked his seven best on the Patriots’ Super Bowl squad.

