3 reasons why the New England Patriots will win Super Bowl LI

Ho hum, another year, another AFC East title for the New England Patriots and a high seed in the playoffs. 

You can count on it every year. 

But this year was a bit different for New England — there were a few more ungulations in the ride to the top seed in the AFC playoffs. 

Four games without Tom Brady brought into question the Pats' ability to win without the future Hall of Fame quarterback and then a shocking mid-season trade of Jamie Collins and a season-ending injury to Rob Gronkowski took away the teams two best players from last season. 

And yet New England won 14 games. 

It's hardly a bold prediction (we're doing them for every team, and some are going to get extremely bold), but here are the three reasons the Patriots are going to cruise through the AFC Playoffs and win Super Bowl LI.

3

Limited competition

It's a pretty simple question, but one that is fairly profound: Who is going to beat the Patriots?

The Raiders and Dolphins aren’t going to beat the Pats with backup quarterbacks. The Texans aren’t going to beat the Patriots with Brock Osweiler at quarterback.

 
It comes down to the Steelers and Chiefs, which just seem one level shy of Bill Belichick’s team, even with late-seasons surges. 
 
And while the NFC will surely produce a worthy champion — is there any team on the other side of the bracket that's going to be favored against New England? Even Dallas, in Texas, would probably be a slight underdog. 
 
The Pats merely have to take care of business. 
2

The Patriots have been better after major departures

One of the ways someone will try to say that the Patriots are going to miss out on winning the Super Bowl is by pointing out that the team traded away All-Pro linebacker Jamie Collins midseason and lost All-World tight end Rob Gronkowski to a season ending injury at the end of November.
 
But there’s an easy rebuttal to that: The Patriots defense has been better without Collins and the Pats went 8-0 this season without Gronk. 
 
Obviously, the Patriots would love to still have the latter player in the fold (not so much the former) — it’s not as if Gronk was the reason the Patriots lost two games this season — but New England’s ability to keep winning, even without their best offensive player not named Brady shows just how strong this offense is. 
 
And on defense, the Patriots allowed an average of 12 points per game during their season-ending seven-game winning streak. If you need a superstar player to know on the Patriots, become familiar with defensive end Trey Flowers — he had seven sacks in the last nine games of they year. 
1

Tom Brady is out for blood

Brady didn’t play the first four games of the season, but he should win the MVP award this year for setting the modern record for touchdowns to interceptions — he had 28 scores to 2 picks this year. 
 
There’s a vengeance in Touchdown Tom’s eyes. He's more excitable on the sidelines.
 
He’s out for blood this postseason.
 
Brady is playing some of the best football of his career, despite knocking on the door of 40, and he has the talent around him and a generally clear path (only two teams can even beat the Patriots in theory in the AFC) to the Super Bowl. 
 
There’s only one way that Brady is going to let this season end — with Roger Goodell handing him a trophy. Even the biggest Patriots hater has to enjoy the poetry of that.
