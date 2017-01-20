3 things that should worry the Steelers against the Patriots on Sunday

The Steelers have to be worried about these three things

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since 2010. In order to get there, they’ll have to beat the red-hot New England Patriots and their high-powered offense.

While Tom Brady and Co. get most of the attention for the Pats – and rightfully so – they’re not the only ones the Steelers have to be worried about. With the way the Steelers move the ball on offense, Pittsburgh has to be wary of New England’s defense, which ranked No. 1 in the league in points allowed.

Here are three things the Steelers have to be worried about.