3 reasons the New England Patriots will dominate the Houston Texans

LeGarrette Blount is somewhat of a forgotten man in New England. He doesn’t get much attention because of the Patriots’ prolific passing attack and great defense, but he certainly deserves praise for being a tone-setting running back. The Patriots should opt to come out and run the ball early, establishing exactly what they want to do offensively against the Texans. Blount can handle a heavy workload, and he should see plenty of carries in the first quarter. Doing so would immediately put Clowney and Mercilus in a bind, forcing them to play the run instead rushing the quarterback out of the gate.

After establishing the run, the Patriots will be able to take advantage of play-action and take deep shots down the field. The linebackers and safeties will be forced to bite on the fake set up by Blount and the running game, which will benefit the Patriots down the line. And after they jump out to a lead, they can ride Blount in the fourth quarter to close out the game – one of his best assets. After trying to tackle him for 45 minutes, defenders will be less willing in the fourth, thus making it easier for him to break tackles.