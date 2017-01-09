7 things that have changed since the Patriots beat the Texans in Week 3

A lot has changed since the New England Patriots and Houston Texans locked up in late September in Week 3 when the Patriots rolled the visitors, 27-0. The ride has been much smoother for the Patriots, although on Saturday the Texans did get their franchise’s first postseason victory against a team not named the Cincinnati Bengals.

The outlook is fairly grim for the Texans ahead of this Divisional Round contest as 16-point underdogs, making the Patriots the biggest playoffs favorites since 1998 when the Vikings were deemed 16 points better than the Arizona Cardinals (and won 41-21). So what’s changed?