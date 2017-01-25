Patriots’ All-Time Super Bowl Team: Who joins Tom Brady on the squad?

Seven Super Bowl appearances in 16 seasons. It's a stunning legacy left behind by Bill Belichick, who was head coach for all of them. With nearly half a regular-season load's worth of Super Bowls under their belt in the Belichick-Brady era, we decided to look at the Patriots' all-time Super Bowl team.

This list just includes stats and performances from the Super Bowl itself, not the rest of the playoffs. Take a look and tell us what you think.

Winslow Townson

USA TODAY Sports