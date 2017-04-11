Undisputed: Would Adrian Peterson or Marshawn Lynch fit in with the Patriots?

The New England Patriots have already won the offseason with a number of moves in free agency that should ensure the defending Super Bowl champions will be favored to repeat, and Bill Belichick might not be finished yet.

Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch is reportedly considering a comeback and is interested in the Patriots, while 2012 league MVP Adrian Peterson worked out for New England and is still available. The Patriots have also reportedly offered a contract to LeGarrette Blount, which Blount has not signed.

Shannon Sharpe, Eric Mangini and Skip Bayless analyzed the Patriots' running back options on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed", and debated whether a player with the reputation of Lynch or Peterson would fit in New England.