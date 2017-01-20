3 things that should worry the Patriots against the Steelers on Sunday

The biggest concerns facing the Patriots

The New England Patriots enter Sunday’s AFC Championship game as favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Spreads have ranged from five to six points, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Patriots will dominate the Steelers and beat them by a touchdown. It’s sure to be a close game – one that should be filled with offense with two of the top quarterbacks starting for each team.

The Patriots have a handful of concerns entering this game, particularly with the Steelers’ high-octane offense. From Ben Roethlisberger to Le’Veon Bell to Antonio Brown, the Steelers are loaded on that side of the ball.

They’re not the only ones who should worry the Patriots, though.