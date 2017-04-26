Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Marshawn Lynch’s move to the Raiders

Marshawn was never able to move on from the Super Bowl loss

“Now, the question that I have is you don’t know normally see a guy take time off for a year. Normally, if a guy misses a year, it’s because of injury. He walked away from the game.

Now Randall Cunningham walked away from the game, he came back - but he’s playing a different position. Randall Cunningham is not going to take 200 hits playing the quarterback position as opposed to Marshawn Lynch.

But I never thought he got the taste out of his mouth of what happened that night in Super Bowl 49. I don’t think he ever got that taste out of his mouth. And when he came back, he didn’t seem like the same player that year.

He came into the season and he had a hamstring, I think he had a groin issue. Whatever it was, he just didn’t seem to be ‘in it.’ Maybe injuries had a lot to do with that, maybe the residual effect of what happened on that fateful Sunday night. Maybe that was still lingering.”