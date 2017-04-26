Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Marshawn Lynch’s move to the Raiders

Beast Mode is coming back. The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders agreed to a trade that will allow Marshawn Lynch to come out of retirement and play for his hometown team, pending a physical Wednesday. According to NFL.com, the teams will swap late-round picks in the 2018 Draft.
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the news on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, and both agreed that Lynch can potentially be a huge pickup for the Raiders.
Marshawn Lynch is a versatile weapon for the Raiders
“I think this is a great fit. They have a need, they lost Latavius Murray. Marshawn Lynch seemed to want to play football, but only for this team, his hometown team.
The thing is that he’s more versatile than I think people realize - because he can run it out of the I [formation], he can run it out of the pistol, he can run it out of split-backs set. And he can catch the ball better than you realize for a guy that’s a power running back.
If you remember, Skip, in the Super Bowl on the wheel route he caught a 31-yard [pass], got them down the field. So he has better hands than you would think for someone his size and his running style. So I like the fit.”
Marshawn was never able to move on from the Super Bowl loss
“Now, the question that I have is you don’t know normally see a guy take time off for a year. Normally, if a guy misses a year, it’s because of injury. He walked away from the game.
Now Randall Cunningham walked away from the game, he came back - but he’s playing a different position. Randall Cunningham is not going to take 200 hits playing the quarterback position as opposed to Marshawn Lynch.
But I never thought he got the taste out of his mouth of what happened that night in Super Bowl 49. I don’t think he ever got that taste out of his mouth. And when he came back, he didn’t seem like the same player that year.
He came into the season and he had a hamstring, I think he had a groin issue. Whatever it was, he just didn’t seem to be ‘in it.’ Maybe injuries had a lot to do with that, maybe the residual effect of what happened on that fateful Sunday night. Maybe that was still lingering.”
Beast Mode could do some major damage in this offense
“But I like this pickup, because you can’t stack the line and try to stop Marshawn because you’ve got [Derek] Carr with [Michael] Crabtree and Amari Cooper outside. And if you try to play coverage, they can hand the ball to him behind that big offensive line and he can get some yards.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go over 1,000 yards, I really wouldn’t. I don’t think he’s going to get as many carries as maybe he wants, but I can see him getting maybe 200, 225 carries, and probably getting pretty close to 1,000 yards, if not over. I like this, and this is a great pickup for them.”
Is Marshawn in shape?
“I don’t really have an answer for this question, because I’m just here so I don’t get fined.
But the truth is I don’t have the definitive answer here because I don’t know what’s in Marshawn’s heart right now. As you know, he played only seven games two years ago, and I’m with you. He had a hamstring pull that cost him the rest of the year, probably a hamstring tear, but it could have been a mental hamstring tear, right? Because the fallout and the hangover from the last play of that Super Bowl… I don’t think he ever got over it.
So now we had a guy who is not, like Adrian Peterson, a workout warrior, who missed a whole bunch of games two years ago and then missed all of last season - and the only sign of life I saw was him doing commercials. During those treks, odysseys, did he stay in shape? I don’t know, probably not. Did he eat more Skittles than he should have?”
This is a brilliant PR move for Oakland
“I am with you on the fit. I can’t make up a better fit in Hollywood. It’s not even his hometown, it’s his home neighborhood team. He grew up in the shadow of that Coliseum. So the team is going to leave in two or three years, he’ll be gone… but what a great PR move for the Oakland Raiders, who probably alienated a bunch of those Black Hole fans when they said ‘we’re going to Las Vegas’ in two or three years. And now, Marshawn! Beast Mode comes to the Raiders.
You couldn’t have a better fit, right? So I’m sure a lot of those fans who were thinking about dropping their season tickets are saying ‘wait a second, maybe I should go to these games. This might be something to behold.’”
The Raiders give Marshawn the best opportunity to be successful
“And then you want to talk about a great schematic fit? It’s almost like Zeke going to Dallas. You’re behind, I don’t know, it’s the second-best offensive line and you’ve got a great, young quarterback - coming off an injury, but still a great quarterback, and he’s got all kinds of weapons outside.
Beast Mode steps in there, and you have a great little Thunder and Lightning with little [Jalen] Richard. He can fly.”
Will Marshawn be able to turn back the clock?
“But can he turn back the clock two years, to that 2014 year, when he ran for 1,300 yards and scored a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns? And the year before that, 2013, he also led the league in rushing touchdowns. After he lost heart in 2015, he was kind of a shell of himself. Only averaged 3.8 yards a carry. Can he suddenly turn back into 2014 Marshawn? He’s a year younger than Adrian Peterson, so can he suddenly gear back up and say ‘I’m ready to play football’?”