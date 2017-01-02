3 reasons the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LI

No team in the NFL had a better Week 17 than the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andy Reid’s team beat the Chargers in the final week of the season, saw the Raiders lose to the Broncos, and won the AFC West because of that.

And the Chiefs jumped from the 5 seed to the 2 seed in the process, so instead of playing three road games to reach the Super Bowl, they’ll have a first-round bye and a home game in the AFC Divisional Round.

All in all, it was a pretty good Sunday.

The Chiefs aren’t the favorites in the AFC this January — that would be the Patriots — but this Kansas City team still has an excellent shot of making Super Bowl LI and winning it.

Here are the biggest three reasons why:

Getty Images

