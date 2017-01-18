5 moves the Chiefs need to make to win the Super Bowl next season

The Chiefs have a few big decisions to make

The Kansas City Chiefs came up short in the postseason as Andy Reid and Co. failed to make it past the Divisional Round once again. It was a crushing defeat at the hands of the Steelers – well, mainly Chris Boswell – one that will leave the Chiefs searching for answers.

The defense is strong and forced the most turnovers in the league this season, but several questions remain on that side of the ball, as they do on offense. Can the Chiefs win with Alex Smith? Is Jamaal Charles done in Kansas City? Who will the Chiefs re-sign of their big free agents?

Those are all decisions that need to be made this offseason in order to make a deep run at the Super Bowl next year. Here are five things KC needs to do to make a run to the top.

