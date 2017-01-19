Johnny Manziel says he was a ‘douche’ in 2016, vows to change

Johnny Manziel hasn't played an NFL game since the 2015 season, and in the last year the former first-round draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner has been in headlines not for anything he's accomplished in a football uniform but for his late-night exploits at clubs, vacation photos on Instagram and legal trouble.

Manziel was dumped by two agents in early 2016 and had his endorsement deal with Nike terminated. In June, Manziel's father said he believed that going to jail would be the best thing for his son. In November, Manziel reached a settlement deal to have his domestic assault case dismissed.

More recently, he re-emerged in a TMZ video and claimed that he's training "5 or 6 days a week" in an attempt to return to football. A week earlier, a report surfaced that Manziel would be attending Super Bowl 51 and would charge fans $50 to take a selfie with him.

Manziel shot down that report on Twitter on Thursday and did a bit of self-reflection on his tumultuous 2016.