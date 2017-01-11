The 11 most important players in Texans vs. Patriots, ranked

11 players that will decide Texans-Patriots

The second game of the Divisional Round kicks off on Saturday night when the Houston Texans pay Tom Brady and the New England Patriots a visit in Foxborough. It’s a rematch of their Week 3 meeting when the Patriots dominated Houston 27-0 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Much has changed since then, but many of the same key players remain in the fold.

To gear up for that pivotal game, we ranked the 11 most important players on the field. They’ll likely decide the outcome of this one, led by arguably the best player in the game today.