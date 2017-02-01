History says Matt Ryan will win the Super Bowl, if he can just avoid throwing an INT
This one stat says it all
Tom Brady's heading to his seventh Super Bowl while Matt Ryan's heading to his first. But here's a seriously impressive stat that indicates Ryan's Atlanta Falcons will prevail over the New England Patriots on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO):
Ryan has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions this postseason, putting him in some pretty impressive company. Every QB who's thrown that many TDs without an INT in the playoffs has gone on to win the Super Bowl — six in all.
It's an elite group, all Joe Flacco jokes aside. Take a look.AP
Phil Simms, 1986 Giants
TD/INT: 8-0
Simms might be the most surprising one on this list, considering he threw more picks (22) than TDs (21) during the season. But he was pure magic in the postseason: He completed nine passes vs. the 49ers, and four were for TDs. The next round he completed just seven passes vs. the Redskins. Then in the Super Bowl vs. the Broncos, he went 22 of 25 for three more TDs. Go figure.Getty Images
Troy Aikman, 1992 Cowboys
TD/INT: 8-0
Aikman, who'd been baptized by fire in his playoff debut the season before (38-6 by the Lions), came back with a vengeance: He threw a pair of TDs against both the Eagles and 49ers, saving his best for last: four TDs vs. the Bills, good for Super Bowl MVP in a 52-17 victory that kicked off a Dallas dynasty.Getty Images Focus On Sport
Drew Brees, 2009 Saints
TD/INT: 8-0
Brees brought New Orleans its first Super Bowl title, and in historic fashion, becoming the first to beat three Super Bowl-winning QBs in one postseason: Brees threw 3 TDs to beat both Kurt Warner's Cardinals and Brett Favre's Vikings, then tossed two more TDs to beat Peyton Manning's Colts in the Super Bowl.Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images
Steve Young, 1994 49ers
TD/INT: 9-0
In 1994, Young led the league in completion percentage (70.3), TD passes (35) and passer rating (112.8), but his postseason was no big deal ... until he exploded for six TD passes, 325 yards and a 134.8 rating in a 49-26 Super Bowl victory over the Chargers. The six TDs surpassed Joe Montana to set a Super Bowl record.AFP/Getty Images Doug Collier
Joe Montana, 1989 49ers
TD/INT: 11-0
Montana led the league in completion percentage (70.2) in 1989, and it showed in the playoffs: 17 of 24 and four TDs vs. the Vikings; 26 of 30 and two TDs vs. the Rams; and 22 of 29 and five TDs in a rout of the Broncos as the Niners repeated as Super Bowl champs under new head coach George Seifert.© by Sporting News ZUMA Press
Joe Flacco, 2012 Ravens
TD/INT: 11-0
Also known as "the playoff run that made Joe Flacco the highest-paid QB ever" (at least for a little while). Flacco, who outplayed Tom Brady in the AFC Championship game the previous season but lost, got his revenge the following season. He threw two TDs vs. Indy, then three in wins at Denver and New England and in the Super Bowl vs. San Francisco.Getty Images Getty Images