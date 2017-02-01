History says Matt Ryan will win the Super Bowl, if he can just avoid throwing an INT

This one stat says it all

Tom Brady's heading to his seventh Super Bowl while Matt Ryan's heading to his first. But here's a seriously impressive stat that indicates Ryan's Atlanta Falcons will prevail over the New England Patriots on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports GO):

Ryan has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions this postseason, putting him in some pretty impressive company. Every QB who's thrown that many TDs without an INT in the playoffs has gone on to win the Super Bowl — six in all.

It's an elite group, all Joe Flacco jokes aside. Take a look.

AP