3 reasons the Green Bay Packers will win Super Bowl LI

Aaron Rodgers

Enough said.

Rodgers was otherworldly in the final seven games of the 2016 season, throwing 18 touchdown passes with no interceptions over that stretch, in which the Packers won their last six games of the season to finish 10-6 on the year.

The Packers’ passing game is in perfect harmony right now — Jordy Nelson is back to being one of the NFL’s finest receivers, and there seems to be a new standout secondary option every week (who saw Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison coming?).

Who is going to stop it?

Some of the best defenses in the NFL have been exposed by Rodgers in recent weeks — the Vikings were torched for four touchdowns (zero picks) and a 136 quarterback rating, the Seahawks were hit with a 3-0 performance (QB rating 150), and the Texans, who boast arguably the top defense in the whole league, allowed only two touchdowns and a 108 QB rating.

Rodgers’ worst game down the stretch was against the Bears — you might recall that he threw a 60-yard pass in the final minute to set up a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired and had two earlier perfect passes dropped in the end zone. That was not a bad day.

Rodgers is on a roll, and if he can get past the New York Giants’ defense in the Wild Card Round, there’s no reason to think that any team — even the Seahawks, Patriots or Chiefs — is going to slow him down this postseason.