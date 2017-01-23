5 moves the Packers need to make to win the Super Bowl next season

Matt Ryan and Dak Prescott both picked apart the Packers’ secondary this postseason, and they weren’t the only ones to do so in 2016. The Packers had one of the worst pass defenses in all of football this season, and it was a big reason they underachieved for the most part. Their play fell off from last season to this year with guys like Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins failing to develop into the players the Packers thought they’d be. Additionally, Sam Shields’ future is up in the air after another concussion, while his contract makes it more than possible for the Packers to move on from him.

The secondary needs to be retooled and revamped, starting with the cornerback position. The Packers can’t go into next season with Randall, Rollins and LaDarius Gunter as their top corners. How do they fix that? There are two options.

The Packers can dip their feet into the free-agency pool, which is littered with talent. Stephon Gilmore, Trumaine Johnson and A.J. Bouye are certain to be the top targets, while guys like Brandon Carr, Morris Claiborne and Dre Kirkpatrick are on the second tier. It would be smart for Green Bay to sign one of those cornerbacks in free agency, but that’s not usually how the Packers do business.

Instead, they’ll likely take a chance on a corner in what’s shaping up to be a deep class. There will be great options at the bottom of the first round, but the second round is where the Packers can find value. They need to continue to draft corners, but more importantly, they have to finally hit on one.

Associated Press

Duane Burleson