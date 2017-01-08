3 reasons the Green Bay Packers will beat the New York Giants

It'll be close, but Green Bay will edge the Giants

Sunday’s game between the Packers and Giants (4:40 p.m. ET, FOX) is undoubtedly the biggest of the weekend. It has Super Bowl implications with both teams looking like serious contenders to win it all. It’s a rematch after the Packers beat New York back in October, but things have changed since that game.

The winner most likely will go on to play the Cowboys – assuming the Seahawks handle the Lions. New York already has knocked off the NFC's top-seeded team twice this season, and the Packers are the hottest squad in the NFL. That should continue on Sunday against the Giants. Here are three reasons why.