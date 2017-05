Every No. 1 overall NFL draft pick of the past 25 years, ranked

Now that last week's NFL Draft is officially in the books, we can stop talking about who will be the No. 1 overall pick and start talking about whether the man who was -- defensive end Myles Garrett -- will live up to the billing.



History shows that a fair perentage of these can't-miss prospects do, in fact, miss -- and some miss badly. A week into Garrett's new job with the Cleveland Browns, we've looked back at the players who occupied the No. 1 spot in each of the past 25 years and ranked them, taking into account a combination of career longevity and overall accomplishments.

Where will Garrett end up when all is said and done?