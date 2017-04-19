We're a little more than a week away from the 2017 NFL Draft, and no matter how pessimistic you may be feeling about your team's chances of landing that franchise-changing star, let this be a reminder that every team in the league has made its fair share of intelligent draft-day decisions.

Here's a look at every NFL team's best draft pick ever, and to keep this from becoming simply a directory of each club's best player, we combined draft position with franchise impact -- guys like Tom Brady and Joe Montana, for example -- in order to come up with the most interesting possible list.