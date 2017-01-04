Every NFL team’s 10-year record, ranked from 32 to 1
A snapshot of the past 10 years for every franchise
With another regular season in the books, here's a quick look at how the past 10 years have gone for every NFL franchise.
This ranking takes into account regular-season records only, but as you might imagine, the teams near the top of the list have had more than their fair share of postseason success.Kyle Terada Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (46-113-1)
The Rams have never finished at or above .500 in the past decade, and they've won four games or less in five of the past 10 seasons.
Cleveland Browns (48-112)
The Browns finished 10-6 in 2007, but have won five games or less in eight of the nine seasons since.DIAMOND IMAGES Diamond Images/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars (53-107)
The Jaguars made the playoffs with an 11-5 record in 2007, but won five games or less in seven of their nine seasons since.
Oakland Raiders (60-100)
Oakland's 12-4 record in 2016 was its first over the .500 mark in the past 10 years.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (63-97)
The Bucs have had four winning seasons in the past 10 years, but haven't made the playoffs since 2007.
Detroit Lions (63-97)
This season marks the team's third playoff appearance in the past 10 years, but 2008's 0-16 debacle still hurts.Leon Halip Getty Images
Washington Redskins (66-93-1)
The Redskins have been to the playoffs three times in the past decade, but 2016 was the only other season the team finished with a winning record during that span.
Buffalo Bills (66-94)
The Bills haven't made the playoffs since 1999, but have been competitive in the regular season, going 7-9 or better in five of the past 10 seasons.
Miami Dolphins (71-89)
The Dolphins have finished 7-9 or better seven times in the past 10 years, but this season's playoff berth is only the team's second during that span.Rich Barnes Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs (72-88)
The Chiefs have posted a winning record in each of the past four years, but there were two seasons apiece where they registered four wins and two wins, dragging down their overall record significantly.
Tennessee Titans (73-87)
A 23-9 start to the decade helps a mediocre Titans franchise greatly on this list, considering the team finished .500 or worse in six of the next eight seasons.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
New York Jets (74-86)
The Jets have finished at .500 or better six different times in the past 10 years, but haven't made the playoffs since 2010.
Chicago Bears (74-86)
The Bears finished with a record of at least .500 five times in the past decade, but made the playoffs only once, and have won just 14 games combined over the past three seasons.
San Francisco 49ers (77-82-1)
The 49ers are just four years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, but aside from a three-year run from 2011-13, San Francisco has finished .500 or worse in the decade's seven other seasons.
Minnesota Vikings (80-79-1)
The Vikings have four playoff appearances and five winning seasons in the past 10 years, and finished 8-8 two other times.
Houston Texans (82-78)
Except for a 2-14 2013, the Texans have been competitive consistently: They have six winning seasons and two 8-8 finishes in the past 10 years.
Carolina Panthers (82-77-1)
Fun fact: The Panthers finished 7-8-1 in 2014, but made the playoffs anyway by finishing first in the NFC South.Getty Images Getty Images
San Diego Chargers (83-77)
Before winning just nine games combined over the past two seasons, the Chargers had finished .500 or better (with four playoff appearances) in seven of the previous eight.
Cincinnati Bengals (83-74-3)
Before this season's 6-9-1 campaign, the Bengals made the playoffs in six of the last seven -- and couldn't win a single one of those postseason games.
Philadelphia Eagles (84-75-1)
Before finishing 7-9 in each of the past two seasons, Philadelphia had managed to go .500 or better in seven of the previous eight years.
Arizona Cardinals (86-73-1)
The Cardinals had finished .500 or better in seven of their past nine seasons before 2016's disappointing 7-8-1 campaign.
New York Giants (88-72)
The Giants have two Super Bowl victories this decade, but this season marks their first trip back to the playoffs since winning it to cap off the 2011 season.WPPROD
Seattle Seahawks (89-70-1)
The Seahawks have won at least 10 games for five years straight, and have two Super Bowl appearances to show for it.
Atlanta Falcons (89-71)
Atlanta has posted five seasons with at least 10 victories in the past decade, but this year is the team's first trip to the postseason since 2012.Getty Images Getty Images
Baltimore Ravens (90-70)
The Ravens have six playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory over the past 10 years, but after an 8-8 2016, have now missed the playoffs for two years straight.Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports Eric Hartline
New Orleans Saints (91-69)
The Saints have a Super Bowl victory in the past decade, but have arguably underachieved by posting five seasons at 7-9 with Drew Brees under center.
Dallas Cowboys (92-68)
The Cowboys have finished .500 or better in eight of the past 10 seasons, but had been to the playoffs just once in the past six years before this season's resurgence.Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Tim Heitman
Denver Broncos (94-66)
Denver finished .500 or better in eight of the past 10 years, and went to two Super Bowls while winning at least 12 regular season games in the four seasons before this one.
Indianapolis Colts (100-60)
The Colts have posted at least 10 victories in seven of the past 10 seasons, but have now missed the playoff two years straight after consecutive 8-8 campaigns.Kelley L Cox Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers (103-57)
The Steelers have won at least 10 games in seven of the past 10 seasons, and have never finished below .500 during that span.
Green Bay Packers (106-53-1)
The Packers have finished the regular season with double-digit victories in eight of the past 10 seasons, and have made the playoffs going on eight years straight.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
New England Patriots (126-34)
The Patriots have won at least 12 games for seven consecutive years, have missed the playoffs only once in the past 10 years (when they went 11-5 in 2008), and finished off an undefeated 16-0 regular season in 2007.
New England has been the NFL's best team over the past decade, and no one else even comes close.USA TODAY Sports Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports