Every NFL playoff team’s defense, ranked

Defense wins championships

If defense really does win championships, then it's important to find out which team has the best one as the NFL playoffs are set to begin.

Since there isn't any one metric that reliably proves one defense to be better than another, we used three: combining each team's final NFL ranking in points allowed, takeaways and yards allowed to settle on a combined rankings score.

That left us with one tie — at the top — and we'll tell you how we broke it when you get there.