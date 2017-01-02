5 candidates to replace Gary Kubiak as the Denver Broncos’ head coach

Cue the rumors of Linehan and Tony Romo leaving Dallas for the Broncos. Romo has been linked to Denver since Dak Prescott cemented his place as Dallas’ quarterback of the future, and now Linehan could get some attention, too. Linehan runs a quarterback-friendly offense, which has turned Prescott from a spread, read-option quarterback in college to a legitimate MVP candidate in the NFL – all in less than a year.

One can only imagine what he could do with Paxton Lynch, a guy the Cowboys desperately wanted at the end of the first round. His offensive philosophy and balance between the run and pass would work well in Denver after a season in which the running game fell apart. Even if Romo doesn’t leave for the Broncos, Denver has a couple of quarterbacks Linehan can work with.

One drawback: Linehan's last stint as a head coach -- with the Rams from 2006-08 -- ended with an 11-25 record.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Emmons