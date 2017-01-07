Denver Broncos begin their coaching search with these three candidates

The search has begun

One year after winning the Super Bowl, the Denver Broncos are looking for a new coach — their third in six seasons.

Coach Gary Kubiak retired this week citing health concerns, so John Elway is hitting the road this week to interview candidates for what most NFL insiders consider the best available head-coaching job. Denver already has a top-notch defense; will Elway turn to an offensive guru to get his team back to the playoffs?

Here's a look at who Elway is meeting with first.