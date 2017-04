When it became clear Romo wasn’t going to be in Dallas’ plans, it was believed that his next team would immediately become a contender in the AFC. The Texans and Broncos both have Super Bowl-ready defenses with good skill-position players, only needing a quarterback to complete the puzzle.

Without adding Romo as an option, both of those teams will revert to their places in the middle of the AFC pack. In turn, the Patriots remain the team to beat, and by a fairly wide margin.

The Steelers are a good team, but they’ve done little to improve this offseason. The Colts have Andrew Luck, and the Raiders have Derek Carr, but there are still question marks with both of their teams’ defenses.

The Texans or Broncos would have challenged the Patriots more than any of those three teams in the AFC with Romo, but that will no longer be the case.