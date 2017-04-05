Our 5 favorite Tony Romo comeback scenarios

Tony Romo has announced that he’s leaving the NFL to pursue a career in broadcasting, stepping in as Jim Nantz’s right-hand man. It’s a difficult jump to make, going from playing to color commentary in a matter of months, but it’s one Romo is willing to attempt.

Though he’s no longer the Cowboys’ quarterback, he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the NFL. “Never say never” was something that came out of his mouth Tuesday, as was the fact that he’s “99 percent” sure he’ll remain out of the game.

He hasn’t officially filed his retirement papers, and he may never do so now that Dallas has released him, which has us thinking: What if Romo did return to the field? It’s possible, and some are convinced it’ll happen in 2017.

Though we never want any players to get injured, and we don’t want anyone to lose his job as a starter, it does happen in the NFL. Quarterbacks get hurt, and players are benched.

When it does happen, you can bet Romo will get calls from teams. Here are five scenarios where Romo could leave the booth for the gridiron.