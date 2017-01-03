3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys will win Super Bowl LI
This is not uncharted territory for these Dallas Cowboys, who went 12-4 and won the NFC East in 2014, but it's undeniable that something feels different about this 2016 squad.
The Cowboys have rolled with every punch this season and have maintained a steady stream of success with a new-look offense and a pair of Rookie of the Year favorites in the backfield.
Can they keep that form going in the postseason? Can the magic of the 2016 season continue in 2017? Will the rookies — so poised and effective all year — finally crumble under the pressure when the Super Bowl is truly on the line? And what about that defense?
No team in the NFL is more scrutinized than the Cowboys, and therefore no squad has been given more reasons why they will fail.
But we're not here to do that. We're here to tell you why they'll win. Here are the 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys will win Super Bowl LI:Getty Images Getty Images
The offense is humming
In that contest, the Cowboys were able to reactivate No. 1 wide receiver Dez Bryant, and he had a huge game, catching two touchdowns and throwing for one.
Having Bryant as a reliable big-game threat, alongside the strong short-and-intermediate passing game led by Dak Prescott, Cole Beasley, and Jason Witten, and that rushing game makes the Cowboys the most balanced offense in the NFL.
And considering that Detroit is a playoff team and their defense, while not all that good, is a decent barometer of the level of play in the NFC Playoffs — the Giants, the only team to beat the Cowboys at full strength, and perhaps Seahawks (Earl Thomas' injury brings it into question) excluded — there's plenty of reason to think the Cowboys can keep it up on the way to the Super Bowl.
The defense has (somehow) proven itself
The Cowboys defense doesn't have an elite pass rusher, or a lock-down corner (unless Mo Claiborne comes back from tearing his groin in late October...) or a stellar interior defensive lineman. Dallas does have two really good safeties and one of the best linebackers in the NFL, Sean Lee, but the Chicago Bears have two good safeties and an elite linebacker, and it didn't do them much good, did it?
There's not too much logic to the Dallas defense allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league this year, but that's what they did and it's better to just accept it then try to pick it apart.
The Cowboys didn't allow a 100-yard rusher this year, and their situational defense has been tremendous in 2016 — a testament to defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's job this season.
They just get the job done, and with their offensive success, there's plenty of cushion.Getty Images Getty Images
Home field advantage
The Cowboys won't have to go to frigid Lambeau Field, or play at night in New Jersey, or take on the 12th man in Seattle this postseason.
They'll instead be able to put their feet up for the first week of the postseason and then host a game or two at JerryWorld.
That home-field advantage is huge for the Cowboys — not because of the raucous atmosphere in Arlington — but because travel in the postseason is brutal and the Cowboys are a significantly better team at home: Prescott has thrown only one interception at home this year and the Cowboys average half a yard more per carry on the ground.
And should the Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl, you can expect something resembling a home crowd in Houston, a four-hour drive or one-hour flight from Dallas.
Every little advantage matters in the postseason, but for a team with a rookie quarterback and uneasy defense, home field advantage is a huge one.Getty Images Getty Images