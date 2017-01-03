This is not uncharted territory for these Dallas Cowboys, who went 12-4 and won the NFC East in 2014, but it's undeniable that something feels different about this 2016 squad.

The Cowboys have rolled with every punch this season and have maintained a steady stream of success with a new-look offense and a pair of Rookie of the Year favorites in the backfield.

Can they keep that form going in the postseason? Can the magic of the 2016 season continue in 2017? Will the rookies — so poised and effective all year — finally crumble under the pressure when the Super Bowl is truly on the line? And what about that defense?

No team in the NFL is more scrutinized than the Cowboys, and therefore no squad has been given more reasons why they will fail.

But we're not here to do that. We're here to tell you why they'll win. Here are the 3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys will win Super Bowl LI:

