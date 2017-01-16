5 moves the Cowboys need to make to win the Super Bowl next season

Looking ahead to Dallas' offseason

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Dallas Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs in one-and-done fashion. Their latest exit came at the hands of the Packers, who beat the Cowboys in Dallas, 34-31, on Sunday. The loss was deflating after a remarkable and surprising season led by two standout rookies who also happen to be MVP candidates.

After going 13-3 in the regular season and locking up the No. 1 seed, this looked like it would be the Cowboys’ year. There was a different kind of energy and added motivation after failing so many times in the past. Obviously, it didn’t come to fruition, and the Cowboys are now left looking ahead to 2017.

Fortunately, they’re in good shape going forward. The core of players is intact – from Dak Prescott to Ezekiel Elliott to the offensive line to Dez Bryant – and the Cowboys have all the pieces to win it all next season. There are just a handful of moves they have to make to allow that to happen.