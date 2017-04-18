5 prospects the Dallas Cowboys should target in the 2017 NFL Draft

Needs: The Cowboys’ defense let them down in 2016, and this offseason brought about the needs for an even larger rebuild as defensive backs Mo Claiborne and Barry Church both exited in free agency. Both players should be replaced, long-term, through the draft. The Cowboys also need to drastically overhaul their feeble pass rush from last year, with needs at both defensive end and defensive tackle looming. A depth linebacker, wide receiver, or tight end to eventually replace Jason Witten could also be in the cards for the defending NFC East champs.
Picks: First round (28), Second round (60), third round (92), fourth round (133), sixth round (211), seventh round (228, 246).
Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Harris is a favorite of many evaluators in this draft because of his perceived ability to play both outside linebacker or as a hands-down 4-3 defensive end. While the versatility is a positive, make no mistake, Harris is a 4-3, strong-side defensive end who could put up double-digit sack numbers as a pro. He won’t help much against the run, but the Cowboys need someone to get after the quarterback, and with his excellent spin move and nose for the ball in the backfield, Harris will provide the Cowboys just that — as well as great value at the end of the first round.
Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Arguably the most talented cornerback in the class, Tabor is a hyper-aggressive, hyper-athletic cornerback who, if he gets coached up the right way, can turn into a lock-down corner at the NFL level. Tabor is a player built in the mold of Claiborne, who was almost aggressive to a fault. In the second round, Tabor would be absurd value, given his ceiling.
Desmond King, DB, Iowa
The Cowboys might want to buy an insurance policy on Tabor, in case he doesn’t pan out — there’s a reason a player that talented is going to be available in the second round — and King is the man for that. He’s not going to be a lockdown, No. 1 cornerback, but he could be a viable No. 2 corner or an over-the-top free safety. Seeing as the Cowboys need both and Tabor’s aggressiveness could be best used in the slot, King would be a smart pick at No. 92.
Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
Walker’s stock has fallen significantly during this draft season, which started earlier for him than most, as he left Oklahoma early to focus on his professional career. Teams have been turned off by that, but in the fourth round — should he still be on the board, and there’s a good chance he will be — Walker’s talent is such where teams would be willing to overlook the uncouth way he ended his Sooners tenure. Walker is a run-stuffer who fits perfectly as a versatile 3-technique in a 4-3 defensive line. His long arms and ability to manhandle offensive linemen makes him a prospect the Cowboys could immediately play. And aren't those the kind of players you're looking for on Day 3?
George Kittle, TE, Iowa
Jason Witten isn’t going to play forever. Entering his age 35 season, he’s still effective, but the Cowboys don’t have an heir apparent to arguably the best tight end in franchise history. Kittle, who could well be available in the sixth round (though don’t be surprised if there’s a second-day run on tight ends — it’s a strong class) could be that heir apparent. He’s not the most physically gifted tight end in this class — he might be a bit small to be a blocking tight end — but he runs clean routes, has great blocking technique and has the quickness and speed to be a big-time receiving threat. Remind you of anyone?