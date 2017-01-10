7 things that have changed since the Cowboys beat the Packers in Week 6

A rematch of the Week 6 game between Dallas and Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs for the second time in three years on Sunday afternoon with yet another trip to the Conference Championship on the line. These two teams look very different than they did in 2014 – namely the Cowboys – but things have also changed since the last time they met in the regular season.

Back in Week 6, the Cowboys dominated the Packers in a 30-16 victory led by Ezekiel Elliott’s career day. Aaron Rodgers was being questioned by everyone and Dak Prescott proved he was worthy of keeping the full-time gig. Things figure to be much closer this time around, but what exactly has changed in the past three months? Well, a lot.