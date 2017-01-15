3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys will beat the Green Bay Packers

The Cowboys will avenge their loss two years ago

You’ve heard it before and you’ll hear it again: Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys is not just a rematch of their Week 6 meeting, but it’s also a repeat of the Divisional Round game two years ago when Dez Bryant’s non-catch sent shockwaves through the NFL. However, a lot has changed since both of those games. The Cowboys enter as the better team this time around, while also playing at home. Oh, and Tony Romo isn’t heading Dallas on Sunday – it’ll be Dak Prescott doing that just as he did in the 30-16 win in Week 6.

There’s of course a trip to the NFC title game on the line, and rather than the Packers making it two appearances in three years, it’ll be the Cowboys advancing. Here are three reasons that’ll happen on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. on FOX.

