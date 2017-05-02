Cris Carter rips Bears’ Mike Glennon over his reaction to Mitchell Trubisky pick

The Chicago Bears stunned the rest of the NFL — including some players on their own roster — by moving up a single pick in the first round to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second overall.

Earlier in the offseason, the Bears gave former Tampa Bay backup Mike Glennon $18.5 million guaranteed to become the new starter. Glennon was at a draft party at Soldier Field last Thursday, and according to the Chicago Tribune, Glennon felt like he "had been cheated on by the team" upon seeing the Bears draft the QB of the future.

Cris Carter and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the report on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed", and both blasted Glennon for his attitude.