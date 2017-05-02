Cris Carter rips Bears’ Mike Glennon over his reaction to Mitchell Trubisky pick

The Chicago Bears stunned the rest of the NFL — including some players on their own roster — by moving up a single pick in the first round to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second overall.
Earlier in the offseason, the Bears gave former Tampa Bay backup Mike Glennon $18.5 million guaranteed to become the new starter. Glennon was at a draft party at Soldier Field last Thursday, and according to the Chicago Tribune, Glennon felt like he "had been cheated on by the team" upon seeing the Bears draft the QB of the future.
Cris Carter and Shannon Sharpe reacted to the report on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed", and both blasted Glennon for his attitude.
John Fox: Chicago is Glennon's team
Glennon should be embracing this challenge
“I mean, he already hit the lottery. I don’t understand athletes who don’t want competition. At all levels, it’s about competition. How do you get better? How do you get the best out of your potential? That’s by having it under the most strenuous competition and conditions. That’s where you can tell the differences between the haves and the have-nots.
"... The NFL, to me, has always been about the best testing yourself against the best. And it’s not always the teams in your division - most of the time, it’s the guys on your roster. That’s how you show yourself.”
“How can this be his team? He’s never done nothing.
"They gave him a great contract. He hit the jackpot! Seriously,Mike Glennon, come on, man. Whoever thought that you were going to be a starter in the league after what happened in Tampa? You were a third-round pick, didn’t do anything. You started enough games, a sample size for us to be able to make a determination. [18 games], lost most of them. Lost 13 of them.
"Whoever drafted you and invested that money in you, they should feel cheated. You’re taking this the wrong way. It’s about competition, and it should make you better. And what have you done to deserve the right that they shouldn’t draft someone at your position?”
Aaron DosterAaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
It's impossible to feel sympathy for Mike Glennon
“I ain’t got no sympathy. How can I have sympathy for a man making a million dollars a week? $18.5, guaranteed. $18.5!
"Cheat on me! Cheat me. I want you to cheat me. Give me $18.5, give me a million dollars a week. That’s what he’s making.
"Think about it, Mike Glennon. Think about how you ended up in Chicago. If you were as good as you thought you were, they would have never drafted Jameis Winston. You haven’t started a game since 2014. You were so bad that Tampa was in position to get the No. 1 pick. They got Jameis Winston.
"What do you think Matt Flynn thought? They gave him money, guaranteed, and drafted Russell Wilson in the third round. Competition.”
Reinhold MatayReinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Glennon was lied to
“Back to the question: Do I have any sympathy? Yes, I have some sympathy for Mike Glennon, and I’ll tell you why. First of all, understand before his draft I went on the record and I said, ‘I don’t like Mike Glennon, I wouldn’t [draft] him,’ because I had seen too much of him at N.C. State.
"… The facts are the facts. He played out his deal, he became an unrestricted free agent and the Bears were so desperate for a quarterback at that point that they had to actually woo him. They had to recruit him. They had to tell you how much they loved you, Mike Glennon, because that’s how it works in free agency. And he was all ears, especially to John Fox.
"Unfortunately for Mike Glennon, he listened to the wrong person - because John Fox is no longer in charge in Chicago, and I don’t think he’s going to last much longer if I’m reading the tea leaves right. He had no idea, he was completely out of the loop in which they decided to take Mitchell Trubisky starting with the GM, Ryan Pace."
Patrick GorskiPatrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
It's clear that Glennon is just a stop-gap
“So, do I feel sorry for Mike Glennon? Yes, because he thought he was going to be, for the next three years, the starter of the Chicago Bears. He got a three-year deal, only $18.5 obviously is guaranteed. But he went there in the spirit of ‘I’m the new starter for the Bears.’ And you want to talk about getting lied to? He got lied to.
"But it’s just because… I don’t think John Fox was lying to him, John Fox didn’t know enough about what was about to happen with one Mitchell Trubisky.”