Colin Cowherd explains why Cowboys fans could be blindsided by a disappointing year

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott led the Dallas Cowboys to a stunning 11-game win streak during the 2016 season that finished with an NFC-best 13-3 record, and though the Cowboys' playoff run came to an early end at home, Dallas is among the favorites to win Super Bowl LII next winter.
Colin Cowherd argued on Wednesday's episode of "The Herd," however, that there are two key reasons the Cowboys may stumble in 2017.
"Vegas has always been truth serum. Vegas isn’t Democrat, Vegas isn’t Republican. Vegas doesn’t lean left, Vegas doesn’t lean right. And we all know certain sports companies lean certain ways.
"Vegas cares about money. Vegas has no agenda. Their agenda is ‘we want to be right.’ I know nobody was paying attention to this last week because of the NFL Draft, but the win totals are now coming out of Las Vegas.
"The win totals are the number every NFL team gets out of Vegas, and you as a fan can bet over the number or under the number. The Dallas Cowboys’ number is 9.5 wins.Out of 16 games, 9.5. Vegas is saying they think Dallas is a 9-win team or a 10-win team. Vegas makes mistakes, but they’re overwhelmingly right.”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
9.5 wins is one step above mediocrity
“Think about this: You Cowboys fanboys, you’ve already penciled in the NFC Championship. Vegas, if you look at the NFL, Vegas has you as the fourth-best in the NFC -- and a half-win from fifth. They have you with the same record as the loser-ville Tennessee Titans, and the roller coaster Carolina Panthers are only a half-game back.
Why? There’s two reasons.”
Kevin JairajKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The schedule and the NFC East are tough
“Number one is the Cowboys schedule is not easy. It’s absolutely brutal at the end of the year. In the last month, they have to go to the Giants, at the Raiders, [home against the] Seahawks, and at the Eagles.
"By the way, the Cowboys are 4-6 in their last 10 against Philly. 4-6 against Washington in their last 10. And in the last 10 games against the Giants, 13 points is all that separates the two.”
Kevin JairajKevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
There's no guarantee Dak Prescott can sustain his production
“The second thing is we don’t know what Dak Prescott’s going to give us in year two.
"RGIII, rookie year passer rating [was] 102.4. Second year, 82.
"Matt Ryan. First year was great. Second year Matt Ryan? More interceptions, 500 fewer yards on more attempts, and a lower completion percentage.
"There was a guy named Marc Bulger that blew up in the NFL. First year starting, 101.5 passer rating. Next year, 81.”
Matthew EmmonsMatthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
This could be a long year for Dallas fans
“Vegas sees you, Dallas Cowboys, as a 9-7 team. And I know the draft caught our attention, and I know Dak and Ezekiel are leading the NFL in merchandise, and I know this network’s even got a lot of Cowboys games on. But it’s been remarkably unreported that Vegas sees you as a borderline playoff team.
"And they are right a lot more than they are wrong.”