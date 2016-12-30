7 things the Cleveland Browns can do to reach .500 in 2017

The Browns' offseason to-do list

The Cleveland Browns have trudged through one of the worst seasons in NFL history. They’re not a very good team and they haven’t been for more than a decade, missing the playoffs every year since 2003. Cleveland has only had one winning record since then, which is tiresome and frustrating for both players and fans.

While the Browns have been atrocious for years, the rest of Cleveland’s teams haven’t been. The Cavs won the NBA title this past year while the Indians were one win from a World Series championship.

So how exactly do the Browns catch up to their Ohio counterparts? It won’t be easy or immediate, but they can take a huge step forward in 2017. By following these seven steps, the Browns can at least make it back to .500 and possibly contend for a postseason berth. I know – crazy, right?

DIAMOND IMAGES

Diamond Images/Getty Images