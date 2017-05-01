One undrafted free agent who could make an impact for each NFL team

Seals-Jones was one of the top recruits in the nation coming out of high school. He didn’t add much — if any — polish to his game at Texas A&M, but he has the frame and natural skills to be a more-than-worthwhile project in the desert.
Atlanta Falcons: Chris Odom, DE, Arkansas State
The 6-foot-4 edge rusher recorded 12.5 sacks last year for the Red Wolves — fifth in the nation. He’s light, but he has a strong burst off the line and the ability to get around the corner. You can never have too many pass rushers — Odom could stick.
Baltimore Ravens: Tim Patrick, WR, Utah
Patrick has the size — 6-foot-5, 210 pounds — and the speed — 4.6-second 40-yard dash — to make it in the NFL. The only thing that stopped him from being a Day 3 pick is his long injury history. In Baltimore’s system and with their need for receivers, this could be a great fit.
Buffalo Bills: Austin Rekhow, P, Idaho
Yes, a punter. But he’s a really good one and that matters. (Especially for the Bills...)
Carolina Panthers: Fred Ross, WR, Mississippi State
Yes, the Panthers signed Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware, but I question if he’ll have the speed to even look appropriate as a backup to Luke Keuchly. Ross isn’t the biggest, or fastest, but he was productive at Mississippi State and could turn into a viable possession receiver in the NFL.
Chicago Bears: Dieugot Joseph, OT, Florida International
Joseph has the frame to be an offensive lineman in the NFL, and he was a draftable prospect because of that. He’s going to be a project — no doubt — but he might be worth a practice-squad spot with the hopes that he could contribute at the NFL level in 2018. And don’t sleep on Franko House, who played at Ball State — but as a basketball player. House hasn’t played football since high school. Ryan Pace thinks he could be a tight end.
Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado
I like Tupou as a run-stuffing, two-gap nose tackle. It’s understandable that he didn’t get drafted — how many teams need a player like that? — but in the right place (and Cincinnati might be that place) he could contribute.
Stribling was a draftable player who was passed over. He has the prototypical press cornerback size that would have fit great in a Cover 3/1 system. I’m not sure Cleveland is the spot for him to thrive, but he has too much talent to not highlight.
Dallas Cowboys: Dan Skipper, OT, Arkansas
Skipper is slow, not all that strong, and lacks the overt motor necessary to thrive in the NFL. But he’s also 6-foot-10 and crazy long. It’s worth a gamble, no?
Denver Broncos: Cameron Hunt, OL, Oregon
The Broncos didn’t sign any clear standouts in the free agency period, but Hunt could prove a worthwhile signing as the Broncos need offensive linemen.
Detroit Lions: Michael Rector, WR, Stanford
The Lions need receivers. Rector runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, is 6-foot, was well-coached, and tough. He’s a gamer and that matters a lot, too. This guy should remind you of someone in the Pacific Northwest.
Green Bay Packers: Johnathan Calvin, DE, Mississippi State
Calvin is a thick, strong defensive end who probably doesn’t have the body to be a stand-up or hands-down pass rusher. But he might be worth a practice-squad spot — if he bulks up he could turn into a viable interior defensive lineman.
Houston Texans: Dylan Cole, LB, Missouri State
It was shocking that Cole wasn’t drafted — he had a tremendous combine that had scouts scrambling back to the tape. He’s a specimen at linebacker and has more than enough pop to warrant a look.
Indianapolis Colts: Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State
The Colts can use all the pass rushers they can get their hands on and while Sickels isn’t exactly an elite athlete, he does have a high motor that could make him an option on special teams and as a depth pass rusher.
The Jaguars had arguably the worst offensive line in all of football. Gennesy had some of the best foot quickness of any offensive lineman in the draft, but his technique is still raw. Still, Jacksonville could certainly use him.
Kansas City Chiefs: Damien Mama, OG, USC
A draftable guard, Mama is a big, powerful run blocker who, with some early-season refinement, could see the field for Kansas City this season.
Los Angeles Rams: Aarion Penton, CB, Missouri
Penton is small — 5-foot-9 — but he has strong ball skills. If he can show that he’s capable of playing in the slot, he could land a roster spot.
Miami Dolphins: De'Veon Smith, RB, Michigan
A between-the-tackles grinder with good vision, Smith is a fit for the Dolphins scheme and could end up as Jay Ajayi’s backup.
Minnesota Vikings: Wes Lunt, QB, Illinois
The signing of TCU’s draftable tackle Aviante Collins is huge for the Vikings — a team whose offensive line collapsed last year — but the Vikings will have a grand total of zero quarterbacks under contract in 2018. That’s a huge window for Lunt if he can make the roster this year.
New England Patriots: Austin Carr, WR, Northwestern
A wildly productive slot receiver at Northwestern, Carr is a perfect fit for the Patriots’ system.
New Orleans Saints: Travin Dural, WR, LSU
Dural is 6-foot-1, weighs 200 pounds and runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. He looks great running a full route tree on tape, too. But he played at LSU — so is he a player that was brought down by his team’s offense or were teams correct to not draft him? I’m betting on the former.
New York Giants: Jadar Johnson, S, Clemson
It was a shock that Johnson went undrafted — he’s an explosive athlete who defended 12 passes and intercepted five last year for the national champions. It’s easy to see Johnson lined up next to Landon Collins in the Giants’ defensive backfield next year.
New York Jets: Gabe Marks, WR, Washington State
Marks was a tremendously productive wide receiver at Washington State. He isn’t big, but he is tough, and that could be the difference between making the most of his opportunity or not.
Oakland Raiders: Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor
He’s 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. If he can show a better understanding of the route tree (he wasn’t asked to run a full one at Baylor), he has the size and athleticism to make noise in training camp.
Philadelphia Eagles: Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin
Clement has a chance to contribute immediately to a zone-blocking team like the Eagles.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Keith Kelsey, OLB, Louisville
A strong, but not all that athletic outside linebacker with a relentless motor. He’ll be a perfect fit in Pittsburgh.
Los Angeles Chargers: Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson
Scott isn’t big (5-foot-10) or all that fast (4.6-second 40-yard dash) but he’s a gamer who was one of the best wide receivers in the nation at Clemson. He can play inside or outside as well. For a team looking to add targets around Philip Rivers, Scott is a strong signing.
San Francisco 49ers: Lorenzo Jerome, FS, Saint Francis
The 49ers are moving to a Cover-3 defense this year — Jerome has the skills to be a centerfielder at the back of that defense, which pushes him above Louisville tight end Cole Hikutini to make this list.
Seattle Seahawks: Tyrone Swoopes, TE, Texas
We don’t know what Swoopes, the former Texas quarterback, will look like at tight end, but with Jimmy Graham around he has a great resource to learn the position. Swoopes is such a good athlete, you have to say that he stands a chance.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Riley Bullough, LB, Michigan State
An enforcer in the middle of the field, Bullough plays with an attitude. He might not be the best moving linebacker, but he will set a tone on special teams and as a depth player.
Tennessee Titans: Steven Rhodes, DE, Middle Tennessee State
A former Marine, Rhodes is a feel-good signing, but don’t be surprised if he makes cutting him a bit more difficult than the Titans expect.
Washington Redskins: Kyle Kalis, OG, Michigan
He’s 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, played in a pro-style offense and is the son of an eight-year NFL vet, Todd Kalis. He might not have shown the feet to be an NFL lineman, but his resume certainly says Washington was smart to give him a shot, particularly considering their need at guard.