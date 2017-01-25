Ranking all 50 Super Bowl champions, from best to ‘worst’
The 51st edition of the Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and with 50 champions currently making for a nice, round number in the record books, it's a great time to rank the best NFL title teams, from No. 1 to No. 50.(©) Copyright by TSN Sporting News via Getty Images
1991 Washington Redskins (Super Bowl XXVI)
Why are the '91 Redskins, who were within a Hail Mary and a dropped touchdown catch by a lineman in a meaningless Week 17 game of being undefeated, so overlooked - easily the most underrated team in NFL history? Is it because they were basically a one-hit wonder? Sure, this was the third of three champions under Joe Gibbs but because each of those had a different quarterback, running back and other various cast members, there's no frame of reference with which to remember this team. They're not the Walsh/Montana 49ers or the Belichick/Brady Patriots. With dynasties made up of a single coach and quarterback, you more remember the era, not the specific team. (Quick, who was the better 49ers team - '88 or '89? It's tough. They all blend together making the whole greater than the sum of its parts.
Because these Redskins were different than the '87 team and the '82 team before that, they feel like a placeholder between Niners Super Bowls, follow-ups to titles and an appetizer for the great Dallas dynasty of the '90s. Throw in the fact that Mark Rypien was their quarterback and it's easy to see why they aren't remembered as fondly as other great teams of the Super Bowl era.
You can throw out any number of stats to prove the point (the playoff margin of victory - 102-27 in competitive, non-garbage time play - is a good one) but the most telling is the +43 sack ratio. Rypien was sacked seven times in the season and it wasn't like Gibbs was running the quick-drop, West Coast offense.
Surely you'll disagree. How can a Rypien team be better than those QB'd by Montana, Brady or Manning? How can a defense that wasn't on the level of Buddy Ryan's 4-6 in Chicago or the dominant Marvin Lewis units in Baltimore be half of the best champion ever? (Remember, best champion. The 2007 Patriots are the greatest team ever but don't qualify for this list for obvious reasons.) How can a team as unmemorable as the '91 Redskins be listed above Cowboys, Steelers, 49ers and Patriots teams that played in more famous playoff games and featured better-known players?
It's exactly because of how unmemorable they were. The greatest make it look easy.Larry French Getty Images
1989 San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XXIV)
It seems wrong that a George Seifert team ranks ahead of any of Bill Walsh's but, hey, we have a team quarterbacked by Mark Rypien at No. 1. These Niners were so great that their backup was a future Hall of Famer, their top two receivers combined for 27 touchdowns and the team lost two games by a total of five points. These Niners pulled Joe Montana in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXIV, threw just three passes in the fourth quarter and won 55-10 over a team quarterbacked by a future Hall of Famer.© by Sporting News ZUMA Press
1985 Chicago Bears (Super Bowl XX)
The '85 Bears are usually a knee-jerk No. 1 or No. 2 in these rankings due just as much to the team's spectacular play as the nostalgia surrounding the team (Jim McMahon's headband, Mike Ditka's sweater vest, The Fridge, awkwardly written Willie Gault rap verses). That's no knock - Chicago was one Monday night loss from being undefeated and dominated the playoffs with their stifling defense, which is one of the greatest units of all time. It was so good that it carried its offense by routinely winning the time of possession battle by more than 10 minutes and sometimes even doubling the field time of its opponents. It's a small thing but when you're choosing between teams of different eras that played different types of competition in different eras, the small things are what separate the great from the nearly-as-great. And when you call a handoff to William Perry in a blowout rather than giving Walter Payton a chance to score a Super Bowl touchdown, you automatically lose tiebreakers.Getty Images
1992 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl XXVII)
Emmitt Smith made Norv Turner's offense go, Dave Wannstedt's defense was No. 1 in the league, the Cowboys upset the 14-2 Niners in the NFC Championship game and then piled on those poor Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl, scoring 52 in a game best remembered for Leon Lett not making it 59.Gin Ellis NFL
1984 San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XIX)
Overlooked among the Niners' five title teams (Jerry Rice had yet to show up), the '84 team flirted with perfection and held down Dan Marino in a record-setting season that was so good it'd win him MVP in today's pass-happy NFL.Focus on Sport Focus on Sport/Getty Images
1998 Denver Broncos (Super Bowl XXXII)
After three blowout losses in four seasons, John Elway's Broncos went on a Super Bowl sabbatical for eight years. Along came Terrell Davis, who rushed for 100 yards in each of his seven career playoff games, notched 2,000 yards in the '98 season, scored 21 touchdowns and was named NFL MVP. You can argue how much Davis is responsible for Elway's two Super Bowls and vice-versa, but remember: Michael Jordan didn't win without Scottie Pippen.Focus on Sport Getty Images
1966 Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl I)
The '62 Packers were the greatest of the Lombardi era (and one of the best teams ever) but, alas, they won their title before the Super Bowl existed. The game's first winner was probably Lombardi's second-best team, losing two games by four points and dominating the AFL's Chiefs in the debut of America's greatest sporting event thanks to a hungover Max McGee reeling in two Bart Starr touchdowns.NFL James Flores
1978 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XIII)
This team had 10 Hall of Famers on it and posted the most wins by any of the six Steelers teams to win it all. Like a more recent NFL dynasty, the Steelers of the '70s were consistently great but not exceptionally dominant.Focus on Sport Getty Images
1973 Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VIII)
The better of the Dolphins' back-to-back champs despite the two blemishes on their record.Focus on Sport Getty Images
1996 Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl XXXI)
Brett Favre didn't win MVP in his only Super Bowl win (Desmond Howard won in a brief moment of NFL validation) but Favre came away with a distinction far more important: The MOGPLAKOT - The Most Outstanding Gunslinger Playing Like A Kid Out There. He was awarded a pair of Wrangler jorts and a new John Deere mowing blade with a 60" deck.
1993 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl XXVIII)
Jerry Jones fired Jimmy Johnson soon after the Cowboys won their back-to-back Super Bowls - the town wasn't big enough for their egos. If you ever wonder why Jason Garrett kept his job through the years among the 8-8 wilderness, remembering that Jones couldn't stand to cede the spotlight to a coach who turned a 1-15 team into a champion in three short years should give you a pretty good idea.Focus on Sport Getty Images
1972 Miami Dolphins (Super Bowl VII)
It's commonly acknowledged that the only undefeated team in NFL history isn't on the short list of greatest teams of all time. How? The Dolphins had one of the three easiest schedules for any Super Bowl champion, playing just two teams that finished above .500 (both of whom ended the year 8-6) and earning one-score victors in each of their three playoff games.Focus on Sport Getty Images
1975 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl X)
Ask six different Steelers fans to rank the teams six Super Bowls and you'll get six different answers. I changed around the order a half-dozen times. The 1975 squad can boast the best margin of victory, the second-best SRS (a ratings system created by pro-football-reference.com) and the second-best record of any of the six Pittsburgh title teams.
2004 New England Patriots (Super Bowl XXXIX)
It's a testament to Bill Belichick that this team, with only one obvious Hall of Famer on the roster, went back-to-back and were part of a run that included 31 wins in 33 games. The Pats won their third Super Bowl title in four years by beating the Eagles, but not without controversy or gastrointestinal misfortune. Some in Philadelphia believe that Belichick cheated them out of the game with the Spygate antics on which he'd later get nailed. But those Eagles' execs are glossing over one incontrovertible fact: They are the Eagles. Belichick against Andy Reid isn't a fair fight, like when I play Mastermind with my 8-year-old nephew. (He's the Belichick in this scenario.)AFP Getty Images
1969 Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl IV)
The '68 Jets get all the credit for breaking the
longtime two-year NFL dominance over the AFL, but Kansas City showed it wasn't a fluke when the Chiefs beat Bud Grant's double-digit favorite Vikings the following year. It was Minnesota's first, but not last, taste of playoff pain.
2013 Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl XLVIII)
Do these Seahawks get enough credit for shutting down the most prolific offense in NFL history in the Super Bowl, en route to a 35-point win? If they had beat the Patriots the next season history would view this team more favorably.Brad Penner USA TODAY Sports
1977 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl XII)
The Cowboys ranked No. 1 in offense and defense and put together such a team effort in the Super Bowl that there were two MVPs, both on the defensive side.Cliff Welch
1999 St. Louis Rams (Super Bowl XXXIV)
It feels low, right? This was The Greatest Show on Turf. Kurt Warner put up the biggest numbers for any Super Bowl-winning quarterback (at the time), Marshall Faulk was Marshall Faulk, the deep receiving corps was led by should-be Hall of Famer Torry Holt and the team went 14-2 with one-score losses to teams that were four-games over .500 at kick off. Unstoppable, right? Maybe for the first 17 games of the season. But the NFC championship and Super Bowl were different stories, the former was a come-from-behind 11-6 win over the Bucs and the latter featured stopping a mediocre Titans team three feet short of a game-tying touchdown.Focus on Sport Getty Images
1971 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl VI)
America, meet America's Team. The bandwagon had to start somewhere and it happened to be with this Roger Staubach team that saw its high-powered offense slowed in the postseason but to no trouble: The defense allowed 18 combined points in three playoff games.AP ASSOCIATED PRESS
2014 New England Patriots (Super Bowl XLIX)
This feels too high for a team that featured the three-headed rushing machine of Jonas Gray, Shane Vereen and Steven Ridley and counted as its two leading wide receivers Julian Edelman and Brandon LaFell. But I'll take my chances with Brady, Gronk and Belichick, thank you.Getty Images Focus On Sport
1997 Denver Broncos (Super Bowl XXXII)
Elway's first ring came in a game that was closer than you remember: Terrell Davis scored a touchdown with 1:47 left to break a tie with a Packers team going for back-to-back championships. Brett Favre had first-and-10 from Denver's 35 late in the game but couldn't get any farther. Though it has to be counted as a moral victory that he didn't throw a pick.NFL E. Bakke
1994 San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XXIX)
The monkey got off Steve Young's back in a big way. Entering as the biggest Super Bowl favorite in history, San Francisco dropped 49 on the Chargers (the third time in six years a Super Bowl champ had 49+ points). Young won the MVP award for the game and for his season, which was one of the great quarterbacking years in NFL history (his 112.8 rating would stand as the record for years). The defense was solid too - Deion Sanders' interception return yardage would have made him second on the team in rushing. Why so low? There was a 40-8 regular-season loss to the Eagles and playing Barry Switzer and Stan Humphries to win the conference and NFL titles, respectively, is hardly the stuff of legends.AFP/Getty Images ROBERTO SCHMIDT
1995 Dallas Cowboys (Super Bowl XXX)
Showing that coaching isn't everything (or anything, in this case), Dallas survived Barry Switzer to win its third title in four years. When Emmitt Smith goes for 1,773 yards and an NFL record 25 touchdowns and Michael Irvin has the best year of his Hall of Fame career, you could choose for literally any Barry - Manilow, Gibb, Bonds, the guy from The Brady Bunch - and have won a Super Bowl.Sports Illustrated Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
1986 New York Giants (Super Bowl XXI)
A team that could be in your top 10 or bottom 10 depending on how you look at them. Does Lawrence Taylor's dominance supersede an average offense that saw Phil Simms throw more interceptions than touchdowns (about 10 years after that sort of thing stopped being acceptable)? Can you ignore the 14-2 regular season record and NFC championship blowout of the division-rival Redskins? Well yeah, I have them No. 24 so I think you can.NFL Nate Fine
1983 Los Angeles Raiders (Super Bowl XVIII)
In one of the most surprising results in the first two decades of the Super Bowl, the Raiders didn't just beat a Redskins team that set the NFL record for most points (and kept it for 15 years) but they destroyed them, winning 38-9 in what was, at the time, the biggest blowout in the history of the game.
1976 Los Angeles Raiders (Super Bowl XI)
Roger Goodell awarding the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft will be awkward, but it'd be jayvee stuff compared to Pete Rozelle handing it off to his arch-nemesis and constant thorn-in-his-side Al Davis.Getty Images Focus On Sport
2006 Indianapolis Colts (Super Bowl XLI)
This will make you feel old and forgetful: Edgerrin James was gone by the time Peyton Manning got around to winning his first Super Bowl. Joseph Addai was fine in his place and the combo of old Marvin Harrison and young(er) Reggie Wayne kept the Colts offense rolling. All that defensive hype was misplaced though. It wasn't that Bob Sanders and company were that good, it's mostly that they weren't as bad as those other defenses Peyton was saddled with for a decade
1987 Washington Redskins (Super Bowl XXII)
In Super Bowl XXII, Doug Williams and Timmy Smith combined to lead Washington to the most dominant quarter the sport has ever seen. But Joe Gibbs' greatest achievement might have come earlier in the season when he coached a bunch of scabs to victory over a Cowboys team that had most of its starters cross the picket line during the '87 strike.Getty Images Stephen Dunn
1979 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XIV)
The last title of Chuck Noll's dynasty required some amazing receiving feats in the Super Bowl but the lead-up was the usual consistent, defensive play.Andy Hayt Getty Images
2009 New Orleans Saints (Super Bowl XLIV)
Defense wins championships, except when it doesn't. New Orleans' prolific offense was good enough to hang on to beat Brett Favre in the NFC championship (thanks to a late Favre pick) and Peyton Manning in the Super Bowl (thanks to it being Peyton in the postseason). That onside kick was pretty sweet though.Getty Images Getty Images
1974 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl IX)
You have to crawl before you can walk and this team, the first of the Steelers' 1970s dynasty, had a solid regular season (in which Terry Bradshaw split time with Joe Gilliam) and a fine playoffs and, most importantly, four rookies who would become the backbone of an impending dynasty and eventually make it to the Hall of Fame.Focus on Sport Getty Images
2003 New England Patriots (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
The statistical indicators aren't nearly the high on the second Pats champions as you'd expect, which tells you all you need to know about statistical indicators. These Patriots finished the season on a 15-game winning streak and, yes, it included three playoff games that were in doubt in the final minutes, two overtime games, a 9-3 win over the Browns, the best example of not reading too much into Week 1 results (a 31-0 loss to the Bills) and needing last-minute heroics to beat the worst team in Super Bowl history, the Jake Delhomme Carolina Panthers. But 15 games is 15 games, y'all.This content is subject to copyright. Boston Globe via Getty Images
1982 Washington Redskins (Super Bowl XVII)
The better Redskins team was the 1983 version that was blitzed in the Super Bowl by the Raiders, but the '82 Skins held their own in the wild strike-shortened season with its 16-team playoff. They won the franchise's first title courtesy the most famous play of the first 25 years of the game - John Riggins fourth-and-1 touchdown rumble.Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery Getty Images
2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Super Bowl XXXVII)
Brad Johnson had a quality season with exactly one offensive weapon (Keyshawn Johnson), unless you count Mike Alstott from the 1-yard line as an offensive weapon. Jon Gruden, who was 39 at the time and in his first year in Tampa, would never win another playoff game.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
1967 Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl II)
Of all the Packers teams that won titles under Vince Lombardi, this is easily the worst, which is to say they're still pretty damn good.Diamond Images/Getty Images Kidwiler Collection
2010 Green Bay Packers (Super Bowl XLV)
Aaron Rodgers' team underperformed in the regular season, limping to a 10-6 record, but they came alive in the playoffs, capping four straight road/neutral wins with a thoroughly unmemorable Super Bowl win over Pittsburgh.
1981 San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XVI)
The forgotten team from the Bill Walsh/Joe Montana era and for good reason: They weren't all that memorable outside of one play - "The Catch."
1990 New York Giants (Super Bowl XXV)
How much does the Super Bowl game itself matter in these rankings? I mean, the team is the team regardless of how things go in the title game, right? Still, it's hard to completely ignore the fact that if Scott Norwood could have hit an admittedly long field goal, these Giants would be just another average Super Bowl runner-up.Getty Images Rick Stewart
1988 San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl XXIII)
A John Candy-fueled come-from-behind victory over the Bengals is a great tale for the storybooks but one of Joe Montana's title teams had to be the worst and the '88 Niners were most certainly that.Getty Images
2000 Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl XXXV)
These Ravens went five games during the regular season without scoring a touchdown and started Tony Banks half the season (aka turn-of-the-century Brock Osweiler) and we still couldn't, in good conscience, put them behind their 2015 dopplegänger, up next on the list.
2015 Denver Broncos (Super Bowl 50)
Take the name off the back of the quarterback's jersey and last year's champs were a team with the worst quarterback in football buoyed by a defense that was able to take advantage of an overconfident NFC team that reverted back to the mean in 2017. This might be too high, actually.
2008 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XLIII)
A hard team to place: The '08 Steelers had four losses - all to playoff teams - but we can't shake the fact that they needed two miracle plays to beat Methuselah and the Cardinals in the Super Bowl.Getty Images Getty Images
1980 Oakland Raiders (Super Bowl XV)
Raiders-Eagles: the most irrelevant Super Bowl ever? Wait, that was supposed to be a period, not a question mark.Getty Images Focus on Sport
2005 Pittsburgh Steelers (Super Bowl XL)
This team started 7-5, finished without a Pro Bowler at a skill position and could only hang their hat on a playoff upset of the Colts, which is like an NHL team boasting about knocking off the Capitals. Also, did you hear Jerome Bettis is from Detroit?George Gojkovich Getty Images
1970 Baltimore Colts (Super Bowl V)
The Colts won on a last-second field goal by Jim O'Brien in an 11-turnover affair that was the ugliest of the young game and remains so 45 years later.Getty Images
2012 Baltimore Ravens (Super Bowl XLVII)
Ray Lewis has a conspiracy theory about the power outage that led to the 49ers getting back into Super Bowl XLVII before ultimately failing on their final drive. I have a theory that these Ravens had the luckiest playoff win of any eventual champion (the Chris Harris play, which eventually made Joe Flacco a hundred-millionaire).Mark J. Rebilas USA TODAY Sports
1968 New York Jets (Super Bowl III)
The key component to a great upset is a substandard team - I guarantee it.Sporting News via Getty Images Sporting News
2007 New York Giants (Super Bowl XLII)
Winning the Super Bowl against the team that would have been No. 1 on this list is good enough to move these Giants up a spot in the rankings, past the future version of themselves that would also defeat a heavily favored Patriots team.Drew Hallowell Getty Images
2011 New York Giants (Super Bowl XLVI)
Going 9-7, needing a Week 17 win to get into the playoffs and being swept by a 5-11 team (Washington) make for our second-worst Super Bowl champion. Though hardly the '07 edition, these Patriots were better than three of the teams that won rings and possibly all four.Focus on Sport Getty Images
2001 New England Patriots (Super Bowl XXXVI)
There's a theme at the bottom of these rankings, no? Back when Tom Brady was just a pudgy former Michigan quarterback who'd stolen Drew Bledsoe's job and Bill Belichick was wearing the stink of Cleveland and his William Henry Harrison-like stint as Jets coach, the Patriots were still the Patriots, surviving their first playoff game on a technicality and allegedly engaging in some Nixonian antics that led Marshall Faulk to say he was "cheated out of the Super Bowl."This content is subject to copyright. Boston Globe via Getty Images