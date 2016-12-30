The top 10 best-selling NFL jerseys of 2016
How 'bout them 'Boys?
Once again, crown the Dallas Cowboys kings of the jersey sales. But while Dallas is the only team with four players in the top 20 — Dak Prescott (No. 11), Dez Bryant (14), Ezekiel Elliott (15) and Jason Witten (20) — the Cowboys don't have anyone in the top 10.
Here are the 10 best-selling jerseys of 2016, dating back to the April draft. You might be surprised who's No. 1.
(Source: DICK'S Sporting Goods Jersey Report)
A.J. Green, Bengals
It's been a disappointing season for Green, who's been sidelined since Week 11 and will fall 36 yards short of 1,000 for the first time, and Cincinnati, which will miss the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. But the star wideout still sells jerseys.
Cam Newton, Panthers
This season has been doubly disappointing for Newton, who went from MVP to poster boy for the concussion protocol, and Carolina, which will miss the playoffs after making the Super Bowl last season. But the flashy QB still remains a fan favorite, in large part because of great gestures like this.Getty Images Getty Images
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
With Seattle still among the elite teams that can make the Super Bowl, Wilson's jersey remains a best seller. Though maybe not this particular Color Rush jersey.
The Seahawks' 12th Man jersey also is a best-seller.
Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Kuechly also has been sidelined by a concussion and been out since Week 11. But while the season has been a headache for Kuechly and Carolina, he remains one of only two defensive players with top 10-selling jerseys.
Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Pats fans swear Gronk is a victim of the Madden curse (though he pokes fun at it in a new commercial), but maybe there's a best-selling jersey curse, too. Gronk played just eight games this year and has been sidelined since Week 12 due to season-ending surgery.
Antonio Brown, Steelers
Business is boomin' as usual: AB leads the league in receptions (106) and is second in TD catches (12) as Pittsburgh powers to the playoffs.Getty Images
Von Miller, Broncos
Miller's popularity peaked with his dominance in Denver's Super Bowl win back in February, and then his run on "Dancing with the Stars". But while he's second in the NFL in sacks (13.5), Miller and the Denver defense weren't able to carry the Broncos back to the playoffs.
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Beckham has been one of the most talked-about players in the NFL this season, and while it wasn't always good, his jersey sales would argue there's no such thing as bad publicity. It helps that the Giants are headed back to the playoffs, thanks in large part to ODB.AP
Tom Brady, Patriots
That Deflategate suspension sure tanked Tom's popularity, huh? Really ruined New England's season, too. Seriously, everyone including Roger Goodell should be buying Brady jerseys after what this guy has done at age 39. And he still could win the MVP and another Super Bowl ring.
Carson Wentz, Eagles
Well, the Wentz Wagon didn't keep rolling as long as the Dak Prescott bandwagon, but Philly fans clearly are sold on the No. 2 draft pick, despite the fact his hot start cooled off very fast and he's struggled down the stretch. Still, he could become the first Eagles QB to start all 16 games since Donovan McNabb, and that guy was pretty popular in the City of Brotherly Love.Rich Schultz Rich Schultz