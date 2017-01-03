3 reasons why the Atlanta Falcons will win Super Bowl LI

It's not even that close, really. Led by Matt Ryan and a criminally underrated offensive line, the Falcons led the NFL in scoring this season, averaging 33 points per game, while amassing fifth-most rush yards and second-most passing yards per contest.

With Julio Jones, a bevy of excellent secondary options and two strong running backs in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, this Falcons offense is hoarding talent.

Oh, and Ryan was the first quarterback in NFL history to start all 16 games and average more than 9.25 yards per pass attempt, a fact which becomes more incredible the longer you think about it.

The Falcons offense is one of the best in NFL history (seventh in all-time points per game), and in this modern NFL, where defense comes second, that cannot not be overlooked.

