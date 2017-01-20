3 things that should worry the Falcons against the Packers on Sunday

What should the Falcons worry about?

The Atlanta Falcons have had a remarkable season, but it won’t be viewed as a huge success unless they win Sunday’s game. Odds suggest the Falcons should do exactly that, but when it comes to Aaron Rodgers, you simply never know. He has the ability to carry a mediocre, injury-riddled team to the Super Bowl, and unless the Falcons play their very best, he might shock the football world and continue his ridiculous run.

Like every other team left in the playoffs, the Falcons have several areas of concern entering Sunday’s showdown. Granted, their worries are a bit smaller than Green Bay’s but the Falcons are far from a perfect team.

Here are three things that should worry the Falcons against the Packers in the NFC Championship game.