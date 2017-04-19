Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe reflect on Aaron Hernandez’s downfall

I hate most of all what he did to his daughter

“A lot of murderers, what we see in the final, in the ultimate selfish act. ‘I’m not going to give you control over my life.' He committed this murder that he’s serving the life sentence for, of Odin Lloyd, at 23. He got sentenced at 25. He was going to serve the rest of his life in prison without any chance of parole. When you’re in prison, they tell you when to wake up. They tell you when to go to bed. They tell you when and where to go eat. They tell you when you can shower and when you can go to the rec hall.

Aaron Hernandez did not want to spend the next 50 to 60 years of his life being told what he could and couldn’t do. I hate - and I hate using the word hate - I hate what he did to the family of Odin Lloyd. He took their son, he took a brother’s life. I hate what he did to his family, because he took their life. I hate most of all what he did to his daughter. Because she’s not going to really know her father, and when she gets of age, they’re going to explain to her what her father did - and that’s sad. That’s going to be what she has to remember of her dad.

He chose this. I’m not heaping no praise on him. Was he talented? Immensely. Could he have been special? Absolutely. But this is what he chose, and he ruined a lot of lives. You want to ruin your life? Have at it, but you don’t take three families’ lives with you in the process.”