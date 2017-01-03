8 NFL quarterbacks who likely won’t be starters next season

Jay Cutler, Bears

Jay Cutler’s time in Chicago is all but over, ending one of the most frustrating quarterback tenures in the history of the franchise. Despite being in the middle of a seven-year, $126 million contract, the team is expected to either cut or try to trade the 33-year-old. Cutler’s arm talent is unquestioned, but his production and leadership have left much to be desired. He played in just five games in 2016, in part because of a thumb injury, but he was later benched in favor of Brian Hoyer. Will another team hand the keys to its franchise to Cutler?

2016 stats: 81 of 137, 1,059 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs

Getty Images

Jonathan Daniel