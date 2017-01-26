7 ways the Super Bowl could become more super

Like we said, the NFL playoffs are great as is. Change for the sake of change is never advisable. We need another round of the playoffs like we need more amateur political commentators on Twitter. The late-afternoon/primetime window is great for Saturday, but on Sunday it's not needed, partly because we've been sleepy for 17 straight Monday mornings after Sunday Night Football but mostly because having a game at 8 p.m. ET means we don't have a game at 1 p.m. ET and if there's no early-afternoon game, what are we supposed to do with our Sundays?

That's a quibble, though. The big thing to do is end the disadvantage that can sometimes come with being the No. 1 seed. This year was a good example. The No. 1 Cowboys' divisional opponent would be the worst-seeded NFC team that won on wild-card weekend. The No. 2 Falcons were to play the best-seeded team. In the ideal, that works out to Dallas playing the No. 4 seed and Atlanta playing the No. 3 seed or Dallas playing the No. 6 seed and Atlanta playing whichever team wins the 4/5 game. But there's one scenario that upends all of that and it happened this month when the No. 3 seed (Seattle) beat the No. 6 seed (Detroit) and the No. 5 seed (Green Bay) beat the No. 4 seed (New York). In that case, Dallas drew Green Bay, the top wild-card team and highest seed, instead of Seattle, a team that had a better record than Green Bay (10-5-1 to 10-6) but was far less of a threat. Dallas played the better team. (There are far worse scenarios. Imagine there's an 11-5 wild-card team that wins along with one of those annual No. 4 seeds that limp to 9-7 and win a pathetic division. The top seed would have to play the 11-5 squad.)

Stuff like this happens in tournaments (see the way Venus Williams' draw opened up at the Australian Open) but should only need happen in fixed-bracket events. If you're going to let Dallas play whichever team is the worst, why not let Dallas decide which team is actually the worst? Most of the time it'd probably go by the numbers. But this year would have been different. Think of the drama of the announcement, the locker-room material for the "drafted" team and all the other good stuff that would come with this plan.

But seriously, don't expand the playoffs. Nobody needed to see the Bucs, Titans, Redskins or Broncos in the postseason this year. We barely needed to see the Dolphins and the Lions. Less is more sometimes, a good lesson for Patriots fans debating their beverage intake.

