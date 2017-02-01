50 pictures of 50 Super Bowl rings, in all their diamond-encrusted glory
It’s why NFL players struggle through two-a-days, offseason training programs and grueling practices. It’s the pinnacle of success in sports – a Super Bowl ring. They have come in all shapes and sizes – growing larger and more gaudy – over the years. Whatever your taste, the jewelry is still jaw-dropping. Here’s a look back at all the rings that have been handed out to the 50 Super Bowl title teams.
Broncos, 2016
The Broncos took down the team with the best record in football -- the Carolina Panthers -- to earn the franchise's third title.
Patriots, 2015
The Patriots won their fourth ring thanks to Malcolm Butler's unforgettable interception that halted the Seahawks' rally.
Seahawks, 2014
The game was a yawner -- the Seahawks rolling past the Broncos 43-8 -- but it was sweet nonetheless for the Seahawks, who won their first title.
Ravens, 2013
The Ravens had to survive a late charge by the 49ers and a temporary blackout to win the franchise's second title.
Giants, 2012
The Giants got the better of the Patriots for the second time in four years on the biggest stage in sports.
Packers, 2011
Aaron Rodgers had to outduel Ben Roethlisberger for the Packers' fourth Super Bowl title.
Saints, 2010
Drew Brees' lone championship ring was well-earned as the perennial Pro Bowl QB had to outduel Peyton Manning to rally the Saints.
Steelers, 2009
Big Ben's picture-perfect throw and Santonio Holmes' mindboggling toe-drag handed the Steelers their sixth title.
Giants, 2008
Stopping the Patriots' run at perfection only adds to the value of this ring.
Colts, 2007
Peyton Manning's lone Super Bowl with the Colts wasn't a pretty performance on the field but the ring sure is a looker.
Steelers, 2006
Big Ben's first Super Bowl title probably still doesn't sit well with Seahawks fans.
Patriots, 2005
Do Tom Brady and Bill Belichick debate which of their four rings is their favorite? This one capped back-to-back title runs.
Patriots, 2004
Adam Vinatieri further cements his reputation as one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history after hitting his second Super Bowl-winning field goal in three years.
Buccaneers, 2003
Not the flashiest ring, but neither was the Bucs' offense that season. It was all about that imposing defense.
Patriots, 2002
Where the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era all began. Adam Vinatieri clinched the franchise's first championship with a game-winning 48-yarder over the heavily favored Rams.
Ravens, 2001
Ray Lewis and that defense was all the Ravens needed for their first title.
Rams, 2000
The Greatest Show on Turf had to survive a nail-biter against the Titans.
Broncos, 1999
The Broncos sent John Elway off as a champion after beating the Falcons.
Broncos, 1998
"This one's for John." The Broncos star quarterback finally got that elusive ring.
Packers, 1997
Brett Favre's only ring came at the expense of the then-ringless Patriots.
Cowboys, 1996
Cowboys fans are still waiting to add another ring to this list. This is the final title for the famed Triplets.
49ers, 1995
Steve Young finally got the monkey off his back in a big way, throwing six touchdowns as the Niners rolled past the Chargers.
Cowboys, 1994
Jimmy Johnson went out a winner in his final year with the Cowboys and in the process dealt the Bills their fourth consecutive Super Bowl loss.
Cowboys, 1993
The Cowboys' first title since the 70s ushered in one of the most dominant reigns in NFL history.
Redskins, 1992
The Redskins added to the Bills' Super Bowl misery, handing them their second consecutive loss on the big stage.
Giants, 1991
It began with Whitney Houston's stirring national anthem and ended with the Giants winning a thriller, thanks to Scott Norwood's last-second miss.
49ers, 1990
The final Super Bowl title for Joe Montana, who guided the 49ers to a laugher over the Broncos and John Elway.
49ers, 1989
Arguably Montana's most memorable Super Bowl performance. The Hall of Famer QB led the 49ers on a game-winning drive.
Redskins, 1988
Doug Williams was a one-man show as the Redskins dominated the Broncos.
Giants, 1987
Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor guided the Giants to their first Super Bowl title.
Bears, 1986
Oh, that defense.
49ers, 1985
Joe Montana got the best of Dan Marino, who never got back to the big game.
Raiders, 1984
The Raiders' lone title in Los Angeles, the team has since moved back to Oakland and could be on its way to Las Vegas.
Redskins, 1983
The Redskins got on John Riggins' back and were carried to their first Super Bowl title.
49ers, 1982
The start of 49ers' dynasty, Joe Montana won his first ring in his third season.
Raiders, 1981
Jim Plunkett was a one-man show against the Eagles.
Steelers, 1980
The final title of the legendary Steelers' teams from the 70s.
Steelers, 1979
Terry Bradshaw threw four touchdowns to Roger Staubach's three as the Steelers captured their third title.
Cowboys, 1978
The Cowboys would have to wait until the 90s to add another ring to their collection.
Raiders, 1977
Al Davis' first and John Madden's only Super Bowl title.
Steelers, 1976
Lynn Swann cemented his place in history with this Super Bowl MVP performance.
Steelers, 1975
The first of six rings for the franchise with the most Super Bowl titles.
Dolphins, 1974
Larry Csonka made his case for the Hall of Fame after this big-time performance.
Dolphins, 1973
Still the only team to go undefeated in NFL history.
Cowboys, 1972
The first title for America's Team, Cowboys fans must have a soft spot for this ring.
Colts, 1971
The Colts' only Super Bowl title in Baltimore, and Johnny Unitas' only championship in the Super Bowl era.
Chiefs, 1970
The Chiefs are still waiting to add another title to their only one in franchise history.
Jets, 1969
Broadway Joe guaranteed the Jets would win this one. Will Jets fans ever see another one?
Packers, 1968
The Packers were the NFL's first dynasty in the Super Bowl era.
Packers, 1967
Where it all began.