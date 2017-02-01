50 pictures of 50 Super Bowl rings, in all their diamond-encrusted glory

What's not to love?

It’s why NFL players struggle through two-a-days, offseason training programs and grueling practices. It’s the pinnacle of success in sports – a Super Bowl ring. They have come in all shapes and sizes – growing larger and more gaudy – over the years. Whatever your taste, the jewelry is still jaw-dropping. Here’s a look back at all the rings that have been handed out to the 50 Super Bowl title teams.

